Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Welcome to the Poke’s round-up of the funniest things we’ve spotted on Twitter over the past seven days. It’s all there in our ‘does what it says on the tin’ heading.

If you spot something that makes you laugh, like it, share it, maybe throw them a follow.

1.

It might still ask you to cough though. pic.twitter.com/Qw38HAf0bb — Paul Schleifer ♻️ (@PaulSchleifer) July 26, 2025

2.

After my youngest daughter fixed my computer, I overheard her talking with one of her friends saying it was just an "ID ten T error.

They both starting laughing.

Not wanting to appear dumb, I walked away and wrote down the code. ID10T. She was never my favorite kid anyway. — Clinton (@614clinton) July 26, 2025

3.

I'm just a girl, standing in front of the internet, asking it to tell me in written words how to make the recipe and not make me watch a video — meghan (@deloisivete) July 30, 2025

4.

i’ve been waiting for this moment all my life pic.twitter.com/MYEPpmoqNt — punishedick (@punishedick) July 27, 2025

5.

Ever notice when birds fly in a V formation one side is usually longer than the other? This is because there’s more birds on that side pic.twitter.com/wP94Uw7ki9 — greg (@greg16676935420) July 28, 2025

6.

Crazy that the Jurassic Park was so good at making dinosaurs but so bad at making fences. Like, of the two, fences are much easier. — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) July 29, 2025

7.

“Men, for 58 years: football's coming home, it's coming home Women: oh for god's sake I'll get it myself” — Dr. Rejoiner, #NotMovingOn, (@VinaigretteGirl) July 28, 2025

8.

Pretend you’re Les Dennis by putting your arm around a stranger at Lime Street station and looking up at the departures board. — Plink2 (@plinketyplink2) July 29, 2025

9.

That's the kind of nickname you'd get in Ireland because you've spent over a tenner on a new coat pic.twitter.com/WGKqLEHZJ9 — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) July 29, 2025

10.

at the doctor’s office booing all the names being called that aren’t mine — barrel rolls (@barrel_rolls) July 29, 2025

11.

Don't you just hate it when potatoes flaunt their wealth… pic.twitter.com/0hbEj3Shdt — Mr Benn (@thebowlerhatman) July 30, 2025

12.