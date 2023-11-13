David Cameron has been given a peerage and the Foreign Office job – 25 gobsmacked responses

Politics

The last time we saw David Cameron in Downing St, he was resigning as Prime Minister, having thrown the far right of his party the bone of an EU referendum – and we all know how that worked out.

Here’s his musical exit.

David Cameron: "Thank you very much……………………doo, doo, doo, doo. Right…Good." (The End) pic.twitter.com/Z1zHgSlkLf — Daniel Sandford (@BBCDanielS) July 11, 2016

Like Backstreet – he’s back, although we’re not convinced it’s alright.

The Rt Hon @David_Cameron has been appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs @FCDOGovUK pic.twitter.com/r9fL9dIgzs — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 13, 2023

He replaces James Cleverly, who has stepped into the role of Home Secretary vacated by Suella Braverman – albeit not voluntarily.

If Sunak wanted to surprise us all, mission accomplished. Not a single political commentator saw it coming, and the implications are huge.

350 Conservative MPs, and Sunak doesn't think any of them are skilled enough to be Foreign Secretary. https://t.co/3vGgkmZstx — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) November 13, 2023

To make him eligible for the role, Cameron has been given a peerage.

It would be a disgrace to have a Foreign Secretary in the Lords especially at a moment of major political instability with war on the continent of Europe and a hideous conflagration in the Middle East. We’re a democracy not an elective dictatorship. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) November 13, 2023

We’re living in interesting times, and these reactions have it covered.

1.

I’m relieved he’s appointed David Cameron because next on the list was Roy Hodgson. — Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) November 13, 2023

2.

Rishi Sunak is brave to hire a man who messed up so badly that Rishi Sunak became prime minister — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 13, 2023

3.

“David, back in the House of Commons, I bet it feels like you've never been away”

“Well, to be honest, when I first got the call from the PM I thought it was one of the lads winding me up” — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) November 13, 2023

4.

BREAKING: Sir Robert Peel to be new Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero. pic.twitter.com/AJ770vC3Et — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) November 13, 2023

5.

Suella Braverman has been sacked / David Cameron is back pic.twitter.com/UK2BrleWhg — Grace (@graceyldn) November 13, 2023

6.

Next up: Liz Truss for secretary of keeping a job longer than two weeks https://t.co/tgVWArim8V — katie spalding (@supermathskid) November 13, 2023

7.

I can't believe, after all that fuss, we've got an unelected bureaucrat in charge of foreign policy again. https://t.co/2PRv1n4ShW — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) November 13, 2023

8.

David Cameron is about to be appointed Foreign Secretary on the back of his ability to talk to treespic.twitter.com/XtMYD3sfQ8 — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) November 13, 2023

9.

The ‘cor fuck me’ moment of all reshuffles going back over decades: David Cameron walking down Downing St pic.twitter.com/W2eosC6Pgt — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) November 13, 2023

10.

Turns out Sunak is into renewables after all https://t.co/eRqrDX7C4m — Rosanna Lockwood (@Roolockwood) November 13, 2023

11.

Ahhh, genius…

The man who broke Britain. https://t.co/YmdmVKV1Cv — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) November 13, 2023

12.

Calm down. David Cameron is probably just looking for an old HDMI cable he reckons he left in the attic. — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) November 13, 2023

13.

14.