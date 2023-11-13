23 early reactions to the news that Suella Braverman has been given the boot

Politics

After days of calls for her sacking because of her use of inflammatory language – on top of a year of calls for her sacking because of inflammatory language, cruel and unusual policies and general incompetence – Suella Braverman has finally been ousted from her position as Home Secretary.

Despite her departure being part of a wider reshuffle, Downing Street has let it be known that she was sacked, not merely moved. It’s likely that the reason given will be her unauthorised Times article, which accused the police of left-wing bias.

Rumours of Rishi Sunak having grown a backbone have yet to be confirmed.

Few details of the sacking are available at the time of writing, but reactions are in abundance. These are our favourites so far.

1.

annual traditions

– valentines day

– easter

– halloween

– Home Secretary Suella Braverman is sacked by the new prime minister

– christmas — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 13, 2023

2.

Suella's diary this morning pic.twitter.com/SSbFywe13B — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) November 13, 2023

3.

Suella Braverman sacked pic.twitter.com/3V679jvZqU — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) November 13, 2023

4.

I can think of someone who would be a GREAT Home Secretary pic.twitter.com/YPc6klY21n — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) November 13, 2023

5.

Daily Mail editor, Ted Verity, once again showing just how astute he is. pic.twitter.com/Za9L0WxG6x — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) November 13, 2023

6.

Well ain’t that just Suell https://t.co/h8ZfRsYnu8 — David KC (@DavidMuttering) November 13, 2023

7.

She will return. Grafted onto the back of another minister’s head. https://t.co/waO3LzgID8 — Count Binface (@CountBinface) November 13, 2023

8.

Thare are some mornings when, by all that's right and holy, the phrase "out of a cannon" should follow the word "Fired" in all headlines. — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) November 13, 2023

9.

I can't claim any special insight into the brain of Ms Braverman, but you can't help but feel she's rather pleased to be outside the tent, pissing in. https://t.co/VCpbJQNp4i — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) November 13, 2023

10.

ITV should book Suella Braverman for Celebrity Big Brother.

Then make her stay in a tent in the garden for the duration. — IAN HYLAND (@HylandIan) November 13, 2023

11.

Yes, this is all very well, but the trajectory of Home Secretaries since 1997 suggests the next one is going to be a mix of Voldemort and Frank Spencer. — Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) November 13, 2023

12.