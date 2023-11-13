This Tory MP’s no-nonsense response to David Cameron’s unexpected return surely speaks for us all

News

David Cameron’s not the first former prime minister to return to serve as a Cabinet minister but it’s not exactly what you’d call common.

It tends to happen every half century or so, since you ask, the last person being Alec Douglas-Home and before him Arthur Balfour.

But before we risk turning into a GCSE history lesson, let’s get back to the present, specifically this Conservative MP’s response to Cameron coming back, shared by Sky’s estimable Sophy Ridge today.

And it’s worth listening in full because their no-nonsense response surely speaks for us all.

#Ridge reads out a leaked Tory WhatsApp message about David Cameron becoming Foreign Secretary. “He’s completely gutless…. he’s an unelected Foreign Secretary, appointed by an an unelected Prime Minister.” pic.twitter.com/4D7Zg5mVAP — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) November 13, 2023

And here are just a few of the many things people had to say about it.

Funny, the only time that they’re genuinely being honest is when they’re WhatsApping themselves! — IMeMine (@JohnRob14594924) November 13, 2023

It’s all falling apart gloriously… https://t.co/1j3kdHFoav — Ian Ibbotson (@ian_ibbotson) November 13, 2023

Impressed by the speed of accurate analysis by the Tory party! — Sue McBean – organicbotanic.bsky.social (@organicbotanic) November 13, 2023

Blue on blue https://t.co/crEMDOQqZj — Dianne Bancroft (@DianneBancroft) November 13, 2023

Glad to see how united the Tory party is — Jeb (@jebj0nes) November 13, 2023

That’s a factual statement though, can we be sure a Tory said it? — Craig (@csrandall87) November 13, 2023

And because we’re here, it would be remiss not to share this fabulous David Cameron gag by another (now former) Sky News presenter, Adam Boulton.

Seeing David Cameron this morning reminded me of this pic.twitter.com/tRmA0d4UCN — Erron Gordon (@errongordon) November 13, 2023

