Andrea Jenkyns’ letter of no confidence in Rishi Sunak is so badly written it’s brilliant – and Laurence Fox made it even better

Poke Staff. Updated November 14th, 2023

As sure as night follows day, Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet reshuffle which saw Suella Braverman sacked and the unexpected return of David Cameron has been followed by the first Conservative MP’s vote of no confidence in the so-called PM.

Step forward Dame – Dame! – Andrea Jenkyns, you remember, the one who stuck her middle finger up to the crowds on her way to Boris Johnson’s leaving speech as PM.

And we mention it because Jenkyns’s letter to the 1922 committee is quite the read. And when we say quite the read, it really is quite the read.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

And there was lots to digest from a political standpoint, obviously.

But what really caught people’s attention is the the grammar. Or grammer, as Jenkyns presumably prefers. And these responses surely said it best.

And the cherry on the icing on the cake was surely this, the approval of this guy.

She certainly is a one, he’s got that right.

Source @andreajenkyns