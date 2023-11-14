A Jason Manford fan told him to stay out of politics and his reply didn’t mess around
You might not be able to meet your heroes but chances are you’ll definitely be able to tweet them. Whether they take the time to reply, well, that’s a different matter.
Comedian Jason Manford did, after a fan got in touch suggesting he might like to stay out of politics.
It all began, as quite a lot of things seem to be doing this week, with Suella Braverman.
BREAKING: Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been sacked by Rishi Sunak.
— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 13, 2023
And Manford wasn’t mincing his words.
Just in time for I’m a Celeb no doubt off ya fuck Suella! Rishi next https://t.co/FGRXAvEujR
— Jason Manford (@JasonManford) November 13, 2023
Much to the chagrin of this particular fellow.
Really like you as a comedian, listen to you & Steve every week but why on earth would you want to offend a large part of your fanbase by nailing your political colours to the mast and post this divisive shite?
— MCFC World (@MCFCworld) November 13, 2023
Jason, over to you.
Cos this government are shite mate. Basically. https://t.co/JPZ2c3isBD
— Jason Manford (@JasonManford) November 13, 2023
Well, he did ask.
When will you understand that you are not a rounded human being with the right to have your own thoughts, but a switch to be flipped on and off whenever this stranger who followed you requires momentary entertainment!
— Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) November 13, 2023
I'll never understand this "stay in your lane" shite. You're a British taxpayer and voter and you are as entitled to express your opinions as anyone else.
— Kirsty Jones (@KirstyJones78) November 13, 2023
Annoys me that people see you as a comedian but don't see you as a person with the same rights as any of us to speak our mind. Great come back !!!
— Anne Piper ️ (@1970_piper) November 13, 2023
Because he’s not a twunt
— Dom Joly (@domjoly) November 13, 2023
And finally …
Guy's allowed to have his opinions ♂️ she was awful let's be honest
— Caimin (@CaiminS) November 13, 2023
Course he is – was just asking the question.
— MCFC World (@MCFCworld) November 13, 2023
