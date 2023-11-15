Politics

Rishi Sunak suffered a comedy brain fade at PMQs and James Cleverly’s face said it all

John Plunkett. Updated November 15th, 2023

It was never going to be an easy PMQs for the embattled PM Rishi Sunak following Suella Braverman’s furious broadside after he finally got round to sacking the Home Secretary (again).

We’ve grown accustomed to Sunak not answering the question, obviously, but we do normally expect him to get his words in the right order.

Today, not so much …

The look on James Cleverly’s face surely said it all.

And there was just as much mockery as you’d expect. Which is to say, a lot.

To conclude …

Source @AlexofBrown