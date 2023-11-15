Rishi Sunak suffered a comedy brain fade at PMQs and James Cleverly’s face said it all

Politics

It was never going to be an easy PMQs for the embattled PM Rishi Sunak following Suella Braverman’s furious broadside after he finally got round to sacking the Home Secretary (again).

We’ve grown accustomed to Sunak not answering the question, obviously, but we do normally expect him to get his words in the right order.

Today, not so much …

I’m not saying the Prime Minister is rattled, but here he is discussing “countries up and down the family”#PMQs pic.twitter.com/VIHVjsvIpb — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) November 15, 2023

The look on James Cleverly’s face surely said it all.

And there was just as much mockery as you’d expect. Which is to say, a lot.

Let’s just hope he can still boat the stops. — Steven (@Reachingbroom) November 15, 2023

I’m glad that Sunak is calm and focused on the truly important matters, like all those countries up and down the family. pic.twitter.com/POEbBkT6s5 — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 15, 2023

He meant to say cunts up and down the country. https://t.co/jqaCseIz3c — Anniesomeone (@Anniesomeone1) November 15, 2023

I am no person to poke fun as I stutter and lose my train of thought mid sentence daily (thanks ADHD) but this is out of character for Sunak he’s spiralling — Samantha Ayers (@Sam_Ayerski) November 15, 2023

Final triumph of gibberish for Sunak at #PMQ. https://t.co/gavJRW5xvy — Professor Christopher Painter (@PrfChrisPainter) November 15, 2023

I thought I’d misheard. So that WAS what Rishi said. That sounds like a more difficult policy to implement than stopping the boats, and he is most defintely not sticking a country up me. #politicslive — Alex May (@AlexMay4Real) November 15, 2023

When AI goes wrong https://t.co/cRayG1I08p — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) November 15, 2023

To conclude …

The No1 challenge: pic.twitter.com/JvemvIRu7r — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) November 15, 2023

