Suella Braverman’s (not really a) resignation letter was three pages of vitriol – 19 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 15th, 2023

Most political sackings happen in an atmosphere of heightened manners. The PM writes a letter about how much they appreciate the work done by the person in question, and that person writes a letter thanking the PM for the honour – plus some waffle about their achievements in office.

When Suella Braverman got the boot for insubordination, there were no pre-written letters. In fact, she was given the news by phone, which is better than getting a text containing a sad face emoji and ‘Sorry, babe. You’re out.’ – but not by much.

Very little was heard from Braverman between Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon, and we’re not surprised now that we’ve seen the size of her letter.

It’s probably the most savage parting shot in recent Downing St. history, with the possible exception of everything Nadine Dorries says every time she gets near a microphone.

We won’t reproduce the whole thing, but some highlights – or lowlights – are worth a second look.

“Despite you having been rejected by a majority of Party members during the summer leadership contest and thus having no personal mandate to be Prime Minister, I agreed to support you because of the firm assurances you gave me on key policy priorities.”

“You have manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver on every single one of these key policies. Either your distinctive style of government means you are incapable of doing so. Or, as I must surely conclude now, you never had any intention of keeping your promises.”

“(Y)our response has been uncertain, weak, and lacking in the qualities of leadership that this country needs.”

“(Y)ou sought to put off tough decisions in order to minimise political risk to yourself.”

“Someone needs to be honest: your plan is not working, we have endured record election defeats, your resets have failed and we are running out of time. You need to change course urgently.”

We’re reading between the lines, here, but we’re getting a sneaking suspicion she’s not in the Rishi fan club.

Her vitriolic novella drew praise from the GB News contingent, but mockery from everywhere else.

