Suella Braverman’s (not really a) resignation letter was three pages of vitriol – 19 top takedowns

Politics

Most political sackings happen in an atmosphere of heightened manners. The PM writes a letter about how much they appreciate the work done by the person in question, and that person writes a letter thanking the PM for the honour – plus some waffle about their achievements in office.

When Suella Braverman got the boot for insubordination, there were no pre-written letters. In fact, she was given the news by phone, which is better than getting a text containing a sad face emoji and ‘Sorry, babe. You’re out.’ – but not by much.

Very little was heard from Braverman between Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon, and we’re not surprised now that we’ve seen the size of her letter.

It’s probably the most savage parting shot in recent Downing St. history, with the possible exception of everything Nadine Dorries says every time she gets near a microphone.

My letter to the Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/7OBzaZnxr2 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) November 14, 2023

We won’t reproduce the whole thing, but some highlights – or lowlights – are worth a second look.

“Despite you having been rejected by a majority of Party members during the summer leadership contest and thus having no personal mandate to be Prime Minister, I agreed to support you because of the firm assurances you gave me on key policy priorities.” “You have manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver on every single one of these key policies. Either your distinctive style of government means you are incapable of doing so. Or, as I must surely conclude now, you never had any intention of keeping your promises.” “(Y)our response has been uncertain, weak, and lacking in the qualities of leadership that this country needs.” “(Y)ou sought to put off tough decisions in order to minimise political risk to yourself.” “Someone needs to be honest: your plan is not working, we have endured record election defeats, your resets have failed and we are running out of time. You need to change course urgently.”

We’re reading between the lines, here, but we’re getting a sneaking suspicion she’s not in the Rishi fan club.

Her vitriolic novella drew praise from the GB News contingent, but mockery from everywhere else.

If this was a phone call, you'd be able to put the receiver down – go for a walk around the kitchen, check the dinner, open a can of beer and eat some nuts before returning to find that Braverman was still ranting angrily on. https://t.co/xFRyPePTEL — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 14, 2023

I’m glad that she is proud of her achievements with the criminal justice system. Fairness requires pointing out that those achievements are non-existent. There has never been a better time to be a criminal than under this government. https://t.co/DPtO0ThrBV — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) November 14, 2023

This is so l break-uppy I can barely read it. All that’s missing is ‘and your friends are idiots, your car is crap, and I was only pretending to like French movies for you’ https://t.co/YzmJXkxpeS — Joanna Hardy-Susskind (@Joanna__Hardy) November 14, 2023

That’s not a resignation letter though is it. If you’ve been fired and you write a letter what you’ve written is a letter. Have fun with your pen pal Suella but you haven’t resigned from shit. https://t.co/7UdWUJuGul — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 14, 2023

Suella Braverman was sacked. She wrote a resignation letter. A letter which she had practice of. But to reiterate, Suella Braveman was sacked. And rightly so. — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) November 14, 2023

"You have no mandate, but I decided to back you on the proviso you supported policies the electorate had given me no authority to implement either." https://t.co/JY70Uwq6Z9 — HENRY MORRIS – MINISTER FOR COMMON SENSE (@mrhenrymorris) November 14, 2023

Literally invited the far right onto the streets of London beating up the police at the cenotaph… Claims she’s the one fighting extremism. It’s making satire basically impossible. https://t.co/nOFoPbh0rN — Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) November 14, 2023

You SET A MOB ON THE COPPERS. You were the HOME SECRETARY and you

SET

A MOB

ON THE *COPPERS* That’s like the Defence Secretary hiring Blackwater to fire on British troops. Never mind fired; you should be prosecuted for inciting violence. https://t.co/DT8YsTdiZn — Mitch Benn (@MitchBenn) November 14, 2023

