Americans were horrified at this ‘British’ recipe for ‘Yorkshire Hotdogs’ and there was beef – lots of it

Yorkshire puddings are a fantastic invention, as are hotdogs. And now someone has posted a recipe for a ‘Yorkshire hotdog’ which brings them both together in delicious, sweet harmony (kind of).

Twitter account Messed Up Foods, who we gather are based in the USA, have posted the video to its 1.1 million followers with the rather cheeky caption ‘the British are at it again’.

A furiously entertaining debate ensued.

Here’s the recipe…

the british are at it again (yorkshire hotdogs) pic.twitter.com/IOITl1QzjZ — messed up foods (@messedupfoods) November 6, 2023

We’ll immediately go on record to say that looks absolutely delicious. It’s basically a portable toad-in-the-hole.

Others were less convinced, and its fair to say that it was the Americans who were most sceptical.

I’m so glad we had the Revolutionary War. — Louie (@LouieBandanaa) November 6, 2023

prison food vibe — Mahachai (@EthereumThaila1) November 6, 2023

No salt and pepper I’m guessing (too spicy) — Shane Perreault — e/acc (@shane_perreault) November 6, 2023

No way people are eating this — Ramesh Saxena (@Docktus_) November 6, 2023

This actually looks good but even their “looks good” food looks like the blandest food on the planet. — Captain Teit (@captaintexit2) November 6, 2023

Why is everything they eat brown lol — Ron Grady (@bru254) November 6, 2023

once again proving that british food is various types of slop and gruel that will give you scurvy — jack (@rhinoceraptor) November 6, 2023

However, some Americans were rather intrigued…

This might look rough, but I bet it’s tasty. I’ve never had it in this form, but I have had toad in the hole and it is very good. This is probably surprisingly good. — Nick Gromel (@odinwondering) November 6, 2023

I’m on the fence, this feels like a crime but also like a crime potentially worth committing once just to try it — Theunknownyoutuber (@Gokubla32516294) November 6, 2023

that doesn’t LOOK the most appealing, but I guarantee you that that tastes delicious and I would try it for sure — Beta (@betaproto.bsky.social) (@Beta_Protogen) November 7, 2023

At 2 in the morning after a string of bad decisions, I wouldn’t rule this out. — Edward Ludvigsen (@edwardludvigsen) November 6, 2023

And the Brits needed no persuading…

Would wolf that down — Waz (@bobbydazzlermke) November 7, 2023

I’d smash this into the middle of next week https://t.co/UpSqNnUT8i — Count Mysterioso (@MysteriosoX) November 6, 2023

Father forgive the yanks, for they not know the delights of yorkies https://t.co/6ymW0p7vgO — (@CavalierMarty) November 7, 2023

Take away toad in the hole. Not gonna lie, that looks delicious. https://t.co/y8hTt3TLw7 — Lee Burrows (@deminimismusic) November 6, 2023

Right, we’re off to try and recreate this…

Source @messedupfoods