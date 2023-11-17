Videos

Americans were horrified at this ‘British’ recipe for ‘Yorkshire Hotdogs’ and there was beef – lots of it

David Harris. Updated November 17th, 2023

Yorkshire puddings are a fantastic invention, as are hotdogs. And now someone has posted a recipe for a ‘Yorkshire hotdog’ which brings them both together in delicious, sweet harmony (kind of).

Twitter account Messed Up Foods, who we gather are based in the USA, have posted the video to its 1.1 million followers with the rather cheeky caption ‘the British are at it again’.

A furiously entertaining debate ensued.

Here’s the recipe…

We’ll immediately go on record to say that looks absolutely delicious. It’s basically a portable toad-in-the-hole.

Others were less convinced, and its fair to say that it was the Americans who were most sceptical.

However, some Americans were rather intrigued…

And the Brits needed no persuading…

Right, we’re off to try and recreate this…

Source @messedupfoods