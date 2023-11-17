Someone has programmed an AI David Attenborough to narrate their life and it’s a proper jaw dropper

Celebrity

It goes without saying that David Attenborough is one of the best people on Earth, so much more than a National Treasure. It’s pretty safe to say that nobody will ever match his skills when it comes to narrating nature programs.

But what if you could have the great man perform a voiceover for your own mundane little life? Well now, thanks to AI, you CAN!

Here’s computer programmer, Charlie Holtz, who has posted the following on his Twitter account. It’s an amazingly realistic voiceover and it’s very funny indeed…

David Attenborough is now narrating my life Here's a GPT-4-vision + @elevenlabsio python script so you can star in your own Planet Earth: pic.twitter.com/desTwTM7RS — Charlie Holtz (@charliebholtz) November 15, 2023

Incredible. For those of you with a geeky bent, he’s even shared the code…

And here’s just a flavour of the love people had for it.

Okay, I'm going to get David Attenborough to narrate videos of my baby learning how to eat broccoli Thank you so much for sharing! — Jeremy Nguyen ✍ (@JeremyNguyenPhD) November 15, 2023

Ok, this is it. AI's killer app is here. https://t.co/KxEFTxGUvu — Ryan Hoover (@rrhoover) November 16, 2023

This is the peak of software development — Matt Ambrogi (@matt_ambrogi) November 15, 2023

This is amazing — staff engineer (@deepfates) November 15, 2023

Now all I want to do is link this up to the camera on a pair of Meta Ray bans and walk around New York City listening to David Attenborough narrate life in real time. Would be 100x more interesting and entertaining than any movie I’ve seen this year https://t.co/OUh1Pd1Gwo — Nick St. Pierre (@nickfloats) November 16, 2023

Make this thing like 20% more sarcastic and just let it roast everyone on the internet https://t.co/rqjlRtPrfm — Jason Abbruzzese (@JasonAbbruzzese) November 15, 2023

In addition to being genuinely useful, AI has so much potential for delight https://t.co/i5sDKQrkPw — Nick Baum (@nickbaum) November 16, 2023

We are not living in a simulation. We are living in a nature documentary. https://t.co/oQyrFzGNAr — Erik Starck (@erikstarck) November 15, 2023

Ok, this demo won the Internet. It’s all over folks, pack up and go home. We’re done here. https://t.co/7Ci1tfHAqM — Ben Metcalfe (@dotBen) November 16, 2023

Amazing what one can do with ~150 lines of code. — LowMax (@L0wMax) November 15, 2023

In the tech sector, we call this the 'toy phase' …broadly speaking, new tech starts here before moving into the 'takes over empires' phase. No one takes it seriously (ie: look at these forum nerds, who would want to post to the internet?). We're so early https://t.co/O47cLSgUkf — Adam Singer (@AdamSinger) November 15, 2023

