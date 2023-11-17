Celebrity

Someone has programmed an AI David Attenborough to narrate their life and it’s a proper jaw dropper

David Harris. Updated November 17th, 2023

It goes without saying that David Attenborough is one of the best people on Earth, so much more than a National Treasure. It’s pretty safe to say that nobody will ever match his skills when it comes to narrating nature programs.

But what if you could have the great man perform a voiceover for your own mundane little life? Well now, thanks to AI, you CAN!

Here’s computer programmer, Charlie Holtz, who has posted the following on his Twitter account. It’s an amazingly realistic voiceover and it’s very funny indeed…

Incredible. For those of you with a geeky bent, he’s even shared the code…

And here’s just a flavour of the love people had for it.

Source @charliebholtz