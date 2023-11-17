This old Saturday Night Live sketch starring Jim Carrey and Will Ferrell has been bringing joy once again

Celebrity

In case you hadn’t noticed we’re living through rather scary and unsettling times at the moment, so when a classic comedy sketch re-emerges on the internet we’re grateful for the pure joy it can bring.

Twitter user Shooter McGavin has shared this Saturday Night Live sketch, originally aired in 1996, which stars Jim Carrey, Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan as crazed club dancers ‘The Roxbury Brothers’

It’s a masterclass in physical comedy, gloriously soundtracked by Haddaway’s ‘What Is Love?’

Let’s dive in…

This is a top 5 SNL skit of all-time pic.twitter.com/t4v6eMNVrG — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) November 10, 2023

Wonderful. Although we’re going to have that tune stuck in our heads for some time. Others were just as entertained…

Cant believe how damn good Jim Carrey physical comedy really is. Buster Keaton vibes — Galouisse, el crabbo (@CryptoGSF) November 10, 2023

That face Jim Carrey makes through each scene is enough to make me laugh on its own. — Scott Gregory (@TopazBlitz) November 11, 2023

I miss the 90s https://t.co/WJ1dB74yuF — Rico Geno Cavallini – Rapporteur ESQ. (@ArcticOutback) November 10, 2023

Top quality comedy.

