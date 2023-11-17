Celebrity

This old Saturday Night Live sketch starring Jim Carrey and Will Ferrell has been bringing joy once again

David Harris. Updated November 17th, 2023

In case you hadn’t noticed we’re living through rather scary and unsettling times at the moment, so when a classic comedy sketch re-emerges on the internet we’re grateful for the pure joy it can bring.

Twitter user Shooter McGavin has shared this Saturday Night Live sketch, originally aired in 1996, which stars Jim Carrey, Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan as crazed club dancers ‘The Roxbury Brothers’

It’s a masterclass in physical comedy, gloriously soundtracked by Haddaway’s ‘What Is Love?’

Let’s dive in…

Wonderful. Although we’re going to have that tune stuck in our heads for some time. Others were just as entertained…

Top quality comedy.

Source @ShooterMcGavin_