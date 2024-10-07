People were furious after Rylan Clark said they should thank drivers for stopping at pedestrian crossings and his A++ final word said it all

Celebrity driving Rylan clark the UK

There are some social niceties that people just perform automatically.

Holding doors open. Thanking the bus driver as you get off.

But what about acknowledging drivers for stopping to let you cross the road?

TV presenter, football fan and national treasure Rylan Clark kicked off quite the debate when he tweeted that it’s rude not to pop your hand up to say thanks to drivers who stop at zebra crossings.

Dunno how I deleted my tweet from earlier was looking at ur replies. Read like this “I know it’s the law and that pedestrians have right of way at zebra crossings… BUT SAY THANK YOU OR POP UR HAND UP. Rude pr**ks… (Stuck in traffic and annoyed).” Didn’t realise would spark… — R Y L A N (@Rylan) October 2, 2024

His full message reads:

Dunno how I deleted my tweet from earlier was looking at ur replies. Read like this. “I know it’s the law and that pedestrians have right of way at zebra crossings… BUT SAY THANK YOU OR POP UR HAND UP. Rude pr**ks… (Stuck in traffic and annoyed).” Didn’t realise would spark some massive debate. This hasn’t got anything to do with the law, who should do what, I’ve just been brought up to say thanks when a car slows down at a zebra crossing. Also, thanking a bus driver when you get off a bus. Things like that When I was on Room101 this is something I put in as my subject. As a pedestrian, I’d always thank a driver stopping so I can cross. Whether it’s my right of way or not. For people tweeting “would you as a driver thank a pedestrian for walking along the pavement and not in the road?!?” – bit different babe. “Are you annoyed they didn’t recognise you” – completely heartbroken Just manners. Enjoy your day. Look both ways x”

How do you know something has really cut through as a talking point? It even made it to Good Morning Britain, where all the great ideas of the day are thrashed out.

Rylan Clark sparked a debate online after he complained about pedestrains who don’t thank drivers when they giveaway at zebra crossings. Is it rude not to thank drivers for stopping to let you cross the road? pic.twitter.com/8lPuRm1Zim — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 4, 2024

And while it seems perfectly reasonable to us, we had no idea the level of road rage it was going to prompt.

Do you want someone to give you a fucking cookie every time you stop at a red light? — PRM (@PeeArrEmm) October 3, 2024

The person sitting in a mobile air conditioned living room listening to podcasts wants pedestrians to thank him for pressing a pedal with his toe. https://t.co/Cm7QFhewXB — OB Cycler (@ob_cycler) October 3, 2024

No one owes you a thank you for doing what you’re supposed to do — cars ruin cities (@carsruindenver) October 3, 2024

When you’re driving do you raise your hand in thanks to all the pedestrians waiting to cross the road (stuck on the pavement fuming!!!!!) while you drive by?

PS you’re not stuck IN traffic YOU are PART OF THE TRAFFIC

Glad I could help — A Dent (@A4Dent) October 3, 2024

Do you thank every pedestrian who’s waiting at the side of the road for you to pass before they can cross? — Pharmacist on a Pushbike (@PPushbike) October 2, 2024

“Thanks for not killing me”??? Really?? Woooww — Mama Moose (@MamaMoose_Be) October 2, 2024

Driver brain:

You already have a hugely disproportionate amount of public space allocated to your needs & the presumed right to make progress without pedestrians getting in your way, & then in the few places you are expected to let them cross the road you demand gratitude for it. https://t.co/oRK1kN0Y98 — Benito Aramando (@aramando) October 3, 2024

kindly i’m not going to praise a fish for swimming. i’d only thank you if you didn’t have to stop. if i have right of way and you stop then we’re all doing what we’re supposed to be doing innit https://t.co/zjJQsGv9sa — demi colleen (@demicolleen) October 3, 2024

To which Rylan had surely the best – and only – response.

Some of your replies are just so 2024 . Have a lovely day you rude bastards x — R Y L A N (@Rylan) October 2, 2024

No turning back from that.

Source: Twitter/X/@Rylan