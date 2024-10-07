Someone said that musicals are usually happy, and mamma mia! – these 22 responses were wicked!
If you were intending to see Joker:Folie à Deux and weren’t aware it was a musical, we’re sorry for the spoiler, but also wondering how you hadn’t heard the howls of complaint.
Watching #JokerFolieADeux was like an endless hell of painful torture to my brain & my ears and put me to sleep in a several times throughout the movie. The first mistake they did was deciding to made Joker a sequel and it’s a damn awful musical. Brain rot all the way. 1/10 pic.twitter.com/mBUOQqFnC9
Whoever decided to add a musical element to Joker…you should never work in Hollywood again #JokerFolieADeux pic.twitter.com/Ru34vWCGTq
A dreaded D CinemaScore for JOKER II—this is not gonna end well for WB.
A massive miscalculation by the creators to go the musical route and just another endgame for DC.
Of course, there had been clues*.
‘JOKER 2’ will be a musical.
(Source: https://t.co/1GK58WGPpC) pic.twitter.com/nFpXkjWJDp
*unequivocal statements that it would be a musical.
One person decided the concept of a musical Joker was fundamentally flawed.
*Stares in West Side Story.*
Musical Theatre aficionados begged to differ.
I agree. Imagine a musical filled with disparity. That would be pretty miserable. What would they sing? Songs of angry men? https://t.co/fvvEFESeRK
Some guy online: Musicals are supposed to be happy
Act 2 of any Sondheim musical: pic.twitter.com/J0zVYYZs9i
Sweeney Todd has entered the chat. https://t.co/HZ0Tvau9MV pic.twitter.com/y4CDHojSrO
famously happy musicals https://t.co/KfZzESVlGF pic.twitter.com/DfEAW4hpHl
i like how this tweet was like a bat signal activation code for every theater kid on this hellsite lmao https://t.co/nzNXt41zpU
(guy who has only ever heard of singin’ in the rain) “musicals are usually happy” https://t.co/SqCpWmHhBP pic.twitter.com/hjwZKNof8x
The only musical film I’m aware of is Les Miserables and it’s like literally in the name
The ratio. Theater kids were startled awake. Eyes turned glowing red pic.twitter.com/aMesQPgoIv
Yeah, like the long-running West End and Broadway hit, Les Cheerfuls. https://t.co/olBShuxXkL
my favorite musical includes a botched abortion and suicide. my second favorite musical is about a serial killer. https://t.co/KLZWEuuG9h
Evita, starring Madonna, is literally a musical about a First Lady who gets breast cancer and dies. Cc: @KdotJohnson_ https://t.co/GY8dRamGgh pic.twitter.com/n3gqkchdbF
