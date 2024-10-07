Someone said that musicals are usually happy, and mamma mia! – these 22 responses were wicked!

Entertainment Musical Theatre

If you were intending to see Joker:Folie à Deux and weren’t aware it was a musical, we’re sorry for the spoiler, but also wondering how you hadn’t heard the howls of complaint.

Watching #JokerFolieADeux was like an endless hell of painful torture to my brain & my ears and put me to sleep in a several times throughout the movie. The first mistake they did was deciding to made Joker a sequel and it’s a damn awful musical. Brain rot all the way. 1/10 pic.twitter.com/mBUOQqFnC9 — rahmat mk (@rhmtmk) October 2, 2024

Whoever decided to add a musical element to Joker…you should never work in Hollywood again #JokerFolieADeux pic.twitter.com/Ru34vWCGTq — Papa Smurf (@Blurry_facexo) October 1, 2024

A dreaded D CinemaScore for JOKER II—this is not gonna end well for WB. A massive miscalculation by the creators to go the musical route and just another endgame for DC. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) October 5, 2024

Of course, there had been clues*.

*unequivocal statements that it would be a musical.

One person decided the concept of a musical Joker was fundamentally flawed.

*Stares in West Side Story.*

Musical Theatre aficionados begged to differ.

1.

I agree. Imagine a musical filled with disparity. That would be pretty miserable. What would they sing? Songs of angry men? https://t.co/fvvEFESeRK — Neil (@kleincomposer) October 6, 2024

2.

Some guy online: Musicals are supposed to be happy Act 2 of any Sondheim musical: pic.twitter.com/J0zVYYZs9i — mkb (@MatthewKBegbie) October 6, 2024

3.

4.

5.

i like how this tweet was like a bat signal activation code for every theater kid on this hellsite lmao https://t.co/nzNXt41zpU — spooky Social Justice Road Warrior (@SJRoadW) October 6, 2024

6.

(guy who has only ever heard of singin’ in the rain) “musicals are usually happy” https://t.co/SqCpWmHhBP pic.twitter.com/hjwZKNof8x — Mary Siroky (@marysiroky) October 6, 2024

7.

The only musical film I’m aware of is Les Miserables and it’s like literally in the name — spooky Pat Kelly – NHL Outsider (@Vapor_Waves) October 6, 2024

8.

The ratio. Theater kids were startled awake. Eyes turned glowing red pic.twitter.com/aMesQPgoIv — the federalist stinks!!!! (@rajandelman) October 6, 2024

9.

Yeah, like the long-running West End and Broadway hit, Les Cheerfuls. https://t.co/olBShuxXkL — Chrissy Derbyshire, but with a sheet over her head (@ChrissyD_Comedy) October 6, 2024

10.

my favorite musical includes a botched abortion and suicide. my second favorite musical is about a serial killer. https://t.co/KLZWEuuG9h — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) October 6, 2024

11.