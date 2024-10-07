Nigel Farage being fact checked to his face was already good but the silence that followed made it even better

Politics nigel farage

You might remember a little while back Nigel Farage blamed advice from the Speaker’s office and House of Commons security for not holding in-person surgeries in his new Clacton constituency.

The Reform UK leader told LBC’s Nick Ferrari it was nothing to do with him, guv, his hands were tied.

Here is Farage telling that to Ferrari on the LBC breakfast show a little while back, and here is Farage at a Reform Uk event about law and order (or something) today when the good people of the Press Association decided to fact check him to his face.

Left: Nigel Farage claims that the Speaker’s Office and the Parliamentary Securty told him not to hold in-person surgeries on grounds of security concerns Right: Nigel Farage admits he lied about the Speaker’s Office and the Parliamentary Securty telling him not to hold… pic.twitter.com/2MvFQE2Op0 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 7, 2024

At which point the press conference presumably had to be called to a halt because Farage’s underwear had just gone up in flames.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

The absolute state of this… Exposed as a complete liar and knows there is nothing he can say to mitigate that. https://t.co/eZqGkUg4Tu — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) October 7, 2024

Almost as though you can’t trust a single word that comes out of the crotchgoblin’s maw, isn’t it? https://t.co/F7Oe63Ad6I — The Bear (@i_iratus) October 7, 2024

The dickhead knows what he is doing.

He is confirming that he lied, but that smile he gives, allows the hard of thinking to believe that he is being sarcastic. Basically he is lying scum. https://t.co/t3NAvXP6b1 — Richard Sefton (@richardosefton) October 7, 2024

“As long as there is a dishonest, right-wing media I will get away with this grift” pic.twitter.com/KTykiwHcnK — ¡No Pasarán! Andrew Rait – Allotmenteer Wokeratti (@RaitAndrew) October 7, 2024

And also …

I’m sure @NickFerrariLBC will want a chance to speak to Nigel Farage on the record again, after being made to look utterly foolish by being openly lied to by the MP and, in the opinion of some, not sufficiently challenging the statement. https://t.co/XE25PdB2M2 — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) October 7, 2024

In words of one syllable.

