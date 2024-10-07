Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage being fact checked to his face was already good but the silence that followed made it even better

John Plunkett. Updated October 7th, 2024

You might remember a little while back Nigel Farage blamed advice from the Speaker’s office and House of Commons security for not holding in-person surgeries in his new Clacton constituency.

The Reform UK leader told LBC’s Nick Ferrari it was nothing to do with him, guv, his hands were tied.

Here is Farage telling that to Ferrari on the LBC breakfast show a little while back, and here is Farage at a Reform Uk event about law and order (or something) today when the good people of the Press Association decided to fact check him to his face.

At which point the press conference presumably had to be called to a halt because Farage’s underwear had just gone up in flames.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

And also …

In words of one syllable.

Source @implausibleblog