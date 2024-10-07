Celebrity boris johnson brian cox

Boris Johnson blamed everyone but himself for the Brexit chaos and Brian Cox’s A++ response went into orbit

John Plunkett. Updated October 7th, 2024

Boris Johnson finally found someone to interview him who A) hadn’t sent him their briefing notes by mistake and B) he would actually deign to allow them to record him.

And that person was ITV’s Tom Bradby, and a very reasonable job he did too.

Here he is asking Johnson about Brexit and why he was so fond of blaming everyone else for the chaos apart from himself.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point replies as you might imagine …

… but no one put it better than the good Prof himself, Brian Cox.

‘I’m not buying this line of argument. Johnson knew, as everybody in the Conservative Party knew, that the Brexit referendum was about heading off the (over-stated) electoral threat from UKIP and simultaneously dealing with a fringe group of MPs in the party who were a distraction and wouldn’t shut up.

‘Nobody, Johnson included, thought the country would actually vote for it. There was never going to be a White Paper because nobody sensible could think of anything to put in it.

‘The expectation was that the electorate would sort the Conservative Party’s internal squabbles out for them by decisively rejecting it and all would be well.

‘As an aside, we have the choice of continuing with this failed non-policy or not, and the current government have chosen to continue with it. I would love to see a White Paper laying out the case for staying out of the single market and customs union.’

Seconded.

To conclude …

Source @BestForBritain @ProfBrianCox