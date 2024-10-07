Boris Johnson blamed everyone but himself for the Brexit chaos and Brian Cox’s A++ response went into orbit

Celebrity boris johnson brian cox

Boris Johnson finally found someone to interview him who A) hadn’t sent him their briefing notes by mistake and B) he would actually deign to allow them to record him.

And that person was ITV’s Tom Bradby, and a very reasonable job he did too.

Here he is asking Johnson about Brexit and why he was so fond of blaming everyone else for the chaos apart from himself.

On #Brexit. ITV: You told us that we should do this and you hadn't devoted any serious thought to what came next. BJ: I wanted to win an argument… What we expected was that the Cameron gov't would deliver it. ~AA pic.twitter.com/KGJa4X2Wm7 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 4, 2024

And it prompted no end of totally on-point replies as you might imagine …

Get this fucker off national tv promoting his book and himself. He is and always was unfit for public office and never had a thought for public service. — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) October 4, 2024

Here are Johnson & Gove on the morning of 24 June 2016, the day after the EU referendum They both knew full well the harm they had done Both of them are lying two-faced traitors. They sold out the UK & its people for their own interests & advancement #TrevorPhillips #BBCLauraK pic.twitter.com/EXQNxtTiQc — Alex Sowden (@AJS77) October 6, 2024

Wait. So he expects Cameron to do the responsible thing, stay, and implement a referendum result he opposed, whereas he (Johnson) himself does not have to do the responsible thing and implement the result he supported (lies and all)? How does this make sense? My head hurts. — TheBossRoss ❄ 6x (@BettinaSRoss1) October 4, 2024

… but no one put it better than the good Prof himself, Brian Cox.

I’m not buying this line of argument. Johnson knew, as everybody in the Conservative Party knew, that the Brexit referendum was about heading off the (over-stated) electoral threat from UKIP and simultaneously dealing with a fringe group of MPs in the party who were a distraction… https://t.co/jmk17TMQts — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) October 5, 2024

‘I’m not buying this line of argument. Johnson knew, as everybody in the Conservative Party knew, that the Brexit referendum was about heading off the (over-stated) electoral threat from UKIP and simultaneously dealing with a fringe group of MPs in the party who were a distraction and wouldn’t shut up. ‘Nobody, Johnson included, thought the country would actually vote for it. There was never going to be a White Paper because nobody sensible could think of anything to put in it. ‘The expectation was that the electorate would sort the Conservative Party’s internal squabbles out for them by decisively rejecting it and all would be well. ‘As an aside, we have the choice of continuing with this failed non-policy or not, and the current government have chosen to continue with it. I would love to see a White Paper laying out the case for staying out of the single market and customs union.’

Seconded.

Well said Starmer may wish to consider the following maxim: "Bilateral trade between countries is *inversely* proportional to the geographic distance between them." A quick glance at a map makes the case for rejoining the SM/EEA a no-brainer. Starmer's red lines must go. pic.twitter.com/Z2BRRDGl8P — Nick (@Nick_FX) October 5, 2024

He didn’t believe in freedom, he believed in a lack of responsibility Which has utterly characterised his life — Simon Whale ™ (@Simon_Whale) October 5, 2024

Indeed. Also, to add, if I may, that some education regarding referendums and what words mean is required for any future ones. pic.twitter.com/aYKGN9iICj — Irish Emergency Logistics Team (@irishelt) October 5, 2024

Where the Conservative Party played political chess with the nation's future, only to knock over the board. — Rob Kelly (@robkellytweets) October 5, 2024

It's always a mistake to underestimate the power of nationalism. And human stupidity. — Keith Warren (@KeithWarren55) October 5, 2024

To conclude …

We need more scientists running the world https://t.co/LY0rjNb4sP — Jonathan Yeo (@RealJonathanYeo) October 6, 2024

