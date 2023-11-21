Politics

Sir Patrick Vallance tells the Covid Inquiry that Boris Johnson was ‘bamboozled’ by maths and science concepts

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 21st, 2023

The Covid Inquiry has heard evidence from Sir Patrick Vallance, who was the Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government during the Covid crisis. His testimony, much of it based on his personal diary from that time, has been damning.

He told the Inquiry that he and his fellow scientists weren’t consulted before the launch of the disastrous Eat Out to help Out scheme.

Sir Patrick also reported that Boris Johnson couldn’t keep key scientific and statistical points in his head for more than a day.

Here’s a snippet of his testimony.

“My God, this is complicated. Models will not provide the answer. PM is clearly bamboozled.”

“PM still confused on different types of tests. He holds it in his head for a session and then it goes.”

“PM struggled with whole concept of doubling times. Just couldn’t get it.”

It didn’t come as much of a surprise to anybody.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Professor Brian Cox, a man never bamboozled by science, shared his valuable assessment.

READ MORE

The Covid inquiry was told it was the ‘wrong crisis for Boris Johnson’s skillset’ and these 13 responses surely say it all

Image Screengrab, Screengrab