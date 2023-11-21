Sir Patrick Vallance tells the Covid Inquiry that Boris Johnson was ‘bamboozled’ by maths and science concepts

Politics

The Covid Inquiry has heard evidence from Sir Patrick Vallance, who was the Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government during the Covid crisis. His testimony, much of it based on his personal diary from that time, has been damning.

He told the Inquiry that he and his fellow scientists weren’t consulted before the launch of the disastrous Eat Out to help Out scheme.

"Some of you will die, but pubs will sell more burgers" pic.twitter.com/wGCwg1VrHY — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) November 21, 2023

Sir Patrick also reported that Boris Johnson couldn’t keep key scientific and statistical points in his head for more than a day.

Valance says Boris Johnson gave up science aged 15 and he “struggled with the concepts and we had to repeat them often… it was hard work sometimes”. pic.twitter.com/MvEdMwAu9r — Tamara Cohen (@tamcohen) November 20, 2023

Here’s a snippet of his testimony.

Sir Patrick Vallance's notes on Boris Johnson's lack of understanding of what's going on.#CovidInquiry pic.twitter.com/kIwB7Etlih — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) November 20, 2023

“My God, this is complicated. Models will not provide the answer. PM is clearly bamboozled.” “PM still confused on different types of tests. He holds it in his head for a session and then it goes.” “PM struggled with whole concept of doubling times. Just couldn’t get it.”

It didn’t come as much of a surprise to anybody.

1.

“Right Boris, let’s try again: Covid infection is when people are close – those people are far away” https://t.co/7ZIG5PjEsn pic.twitter.com/mjXf5tXp83 — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) November 20, 2023

2.

It's almost as if, and you'll have to bear with me on this, but it's almost as if electing entitled idiots to be in charge of the administration of a country is a catastrophic idea. https://t.co/COMfRgk2Cy — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) November 20, 2023

3.

Given this, we are so so lucky he still got all the big calls right, it's just it was by accident not genius. I can finally see now why Brexit is such a massive success. What a clown. https://t.co/idOZirIEx9 — Brendan May (@bmay) November 20, 2023

4.

How gormless do you think Boris Johnson is? OK, good. Now triple it because my God the man is barely able to function. https://t.co/xDbn2d7mgv — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) November 20, 2023

5.

Looks like nothing much has changed since his school reports. https://t.co/GRCSsXU3Lq — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) November 20, 2023

6.

How can an education cost so much and yet achieve so little by way of basic understanding? Worrying the same Q re Sunak with his ever changing lost of priorities, challenges, promises and the like … surely the time has come to put their schools in special measures ? https://t.co/Qw5b3QPXiN — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) November 20, 2023

7.

They should have got a female stripper in to hold cards explaining what was going on. Perhaps he'd have paid more attention. — Ben (@Bennyjj81) November 20, 2023

8.

Boris Johnson apparently "bamboozled" by some extremely basic stats concepts. Worth considering whether there should be a requirement for every public servant to undergo some sort of basic stats training. It would literally save lives. https://t.co/mHfaxUChdQ — Dave Vetter (@davidrvetter) November 20, 2023

9.

Many of us knew all along Johnson is thick as pig shit; why is this country so bamboozled by a posh accent?!?! #Vallance #CovidInquiry https://t.co/wRZPl7WnpX — Snow (@Lookinupatstars) November 20, 2023

10.

11.

Boris Johnson is a man whose entire education revolved around learning a few passages in fiction in dead languages. Putting him in charge of anything was a grievous error. https://t.co/xavStQ9405 — Phil (@Philmoorhouse76) November 20, 2023

12.

I for one am astounded that a man historically known for bluffing his way through life, not reading briefs, failing to show up to meetings and generally taking anything seriously could come across like Vallance has described. — Stu (@long_shanks79) November 20, 2023

13.

Another triumph for Eton. What do they teach them there? Just entitlement and superiority? https://t.co/oc7TKpkpWd — Fiona Millar (@schooltruth) November 20, 2023

14.

Christ on a bike. People who said he had a clownish exterior to hide a gimlet-sharp intellect just realising you can't polish a turd. The buffoonish overcoat was, quite plainly, covering a buffoon. Who knew https://t.co/OTIrJfFe7l — Finn FRSC ⚗️(+=) (@Finndog2018) November 20, 2023

15.

Revealed today, Boris Johnson’s inability to grasp basic scientific concepts. “Facts had to be repeatedly explained to him and he'd then forget them again within hours and need them explaining again.” If only there was some clue that he was a dribbling idiot. pic.twitter.com/vl6Gk6C31N — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) November 20, 2023

16.

A fucking idiot who can quote Horace is still a fucking idiot. https://t.co/QgEl6TWPP0 — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) November 20, 2023

17.

Who knew this guy would be bamboozled by science. pic.twitter.com/6OBG8jGr9c — Stormzy (@Nurseborisbash) November 20, 2023

Professor Brian Cox, a man never bamboozled by science, shared his valuable assessment.

The more I hear from the Covid enquiry, the more I think that the PM and the majority of ministers did not have the intellectual tools necessary to understand scientific advice and therefore to be able to weigh it successfully alongside economics, social science etc. In my view… — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) November 21, 2023

