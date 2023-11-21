‘What’s a random fact you’re just waiting to bust out?’ 21 explosive favourites

Over on r/AskReddit, someone named u/kalmilaga asked this –

1.

2.

Magnolia trees are so old they evolved before bees and are pollinated by beetles.

AnyBeefo

3.

Vikings would give kittens to newlywed couples as a part of the household.

OKAnythia

4.

The word “helicopter” is not, as most people believe, comprised of the words “heli” and “copter” but rather the words “helico” (spiral) and “pter” (wing). As in “spiral wing”.

DamnedThrice

5.

Ancient Egyptians didn’t call themselves Egyptian (thats a later name). They called themselves Kemet which in their tongue means ‘black land’. Black was seen as a good color in egypt because it represents the Nile’s fertile soil.

CryOk7184

6.

Astronomer here! The coldest known place in the universe is actually… on Earth! To explain, the coldest spots seen out in the universe are deep in nebulae- clouds of dust- where you can get to one degree above absolute zero. However, in laboratories on Earth we can achieve temperatures just a tiny fraction of a degree above absolute zero, so Earth wins!

Andromeda321

7.



omrahul

Via

8.

Most of the wasabi we eat in Japanese restaurants are mainly horse radish because real wasabi plants are too hard to grow.

SinisterVeteran

9.

Milton Hershey, founder of the Hershey Chocolate company, was scheduled to be on Titanic’s maiden voyage. He and his wife were in Europe but had to cancel at the last minute due to urgent business matters that he needed to attend to. There is a copy of the check he wrote to White Star kept at the Hershey Museum.

Talledega7

10.

If you want to talk about nieces and nephews together, they’re called “niblings”.

HeyItsChristine

11.