This percentages hack has been melting brains all over again and it’s a lesson well learned
We always struggled with percentages, even when we had a calculator because we could never work out how to make the % button work.
But now none of it matters – any of it. Because now we’ve got this and it doesn’t matter if we’ve got a calculator or whether we’ve learned to use that stupid button yet.
Because we can do this instead, a percentages hack that’s gone viral, and not for the first time (you might already be aware).
Why was I never taught this in school? pic.twitter.com/g7csipgN70
— Learn Something (@cooltechtipz) September 26, 2023
Why indeed?!
So math is easy? Our teachers didn’t know how to teach
— PEDDY (@WIS_NDOM) September 26, 2023
To be fair, I’m not sure there’s a similar hack for quadratic equations.
This isn’t a hack but just obvious math if you understand that percentages are decimals. 20% of 160 = .2 x 160 = 32.
— Moriah Amanda (@moriah_bridges) November 20, 2023
Ooh, get you!
We’re with this person.
there it was…
staring us in the face
the whole time.
betr l8 than nevr
— williambendenders (@blepharopsis) November 20, 2023
Source @cooltechtipz