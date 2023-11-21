This percentages hack has been melting brains all over again and it’s a lesson well learned

Videos

We always struggled with percentages, even when we had a calculator because we could never work out how to make the % button work.

But now none of it matters – any of it. Because now we’ve got this and it doesn’t matter if we’ve got a calculator or whether we’ve learned to use that stupid button yet.

Because we can do this instead, a percentages hack that’s gone viral, and not for the first time (you might already be aware).

Why was I never taught this in school? pic.twitter.com/g7csipgN70 — Learn Something (@cooltechtipz) September 26, 2023

Why indeed?!

So math is easy? Our teachers didn’t know how to teach — PEDDY (@WIS_NDOM) September 26, 2023

To be fair, I’m not sure there’s a similar hack for quadratic equations.

This isn’t a hack but just obvious math if you understand that percentages are decimals. 20% of 160 = .2 x 160 = 32. — Moriah Amanda (@moriah_bridges) November 20, 2023

Ooh, get you!

We’re with this person.

there it was…

staring us in the face

the whole time.

betr l8 than nevr — williambendenders (@blepharopsis) November 20, 2023

