This percentages hack has been melting brains all over again and it’s a lesson well learned

John Plunkett. Updated November 21st, 2023

We always struggled with percentages, even when we had a calculator because we could never work out how to make the % button work.

But now none of it matters – any of it. Because now we’ve got this and it doesn’t matter if we’ve got a calculator or whether we’ve learned to use that stupid button yet.

Because we can do this instead, a percentages hack that’s gone viral, and not for the first time (you might already be aware).

Why indeed?!

To be fair, I’m not sure there’s a similar hack for quadratic equations.

Ooh, get you!

We’re with this person.

Source @cooltechtipz