Videos comebacks good morning britain Richard Madeley

Richard Madeley’s ‘gotcha’ wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was and this Labour MP’s comeback was immense

John Plunkett. Updated October 24th, 2024

To the studios of Good Morning Britain now, where trainee presenter Richard Madeley had a big gotcha up his sleeve when he was interviewing environment secretary, Steve Reed.

Except it wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was and the Labour MP’s comeback – and Madeley scurrying back into his shell quicker than a Hermit Crab – makes for supremely satisfying viewing.

Boom.

READ MORE

This 10-pin bowling tip on daytime Radio 2 took a fabulously unexpected NSFW turn (listen to the end!)

Source @g_gosden