Richard Madeley’s ‘gotcha’ wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was and this Labour MP’s comeback was immense

To the studios of Good Morning Britain now, where trainee presenter Richard Madeley had a big gotcha up his sleeve when he was interviewing environment secretary, Steve Reed.

Except it wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was and the Labour MP’s comeback – and Madeley scurrying back into his shell quicker than a Hermit Crab – makes for supremely satisfying viewing.

Boom.

Madeley getting his arse handed to him https://t.co/XxdD3C8wGM — Maggie Humphries 3.5% (@HumphriesMaggie) October 23, 2024

There’s a moment when Reed’s face registers Madeley has got his Gotcha totally wrong and it is delicious. https://t.co/ZTtNOduXeu — JWExTheSpa (@SpaJw) October 23, 2024

You can hear Madeley’s bum squeaking by the end https://t.co/77DBS3lTvW — ● Susan (@shushitssusan) October 23, 2024

Source @g_gosden