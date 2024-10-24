Celebrity film tv work

Richard E Grant’s tale of his daughter being treated badly as a runner prompted lots of other stories and this eye-opener knocked the rest out the park

The fabulous Richard E Grant went viral this week after he told how badly some young people were treated when they were starting out in the TV and film industry.

And in particular his daughter, who worked for two years as a runner, and the celebrity who was particularly horrendous to her.

Grant was promoting new Sky series The Franchise, which is based behind the scenes on a fictional superhero movie, and his story prompted lots – and lots – of other people to share their stories of how they were treated.

But one in particular stood out, this tale one from Empire editor and author, Nick de Semlyen.

‘Pre-journalism, I worked as a runner on Harry Potter 2, Tomb Raider 2, Finding Neverland and Around The World In 80 Days. It’s VERY hard work, for not much money.

‘I didn’t experience any extreme rudeness myself but did hear from another runner (working across the lot on a film not listed above) that they had made a cup of tea for a famous British knight, who proceeded to pour it out on the ground in front of them and say, “Wrong colour. Let’s try again.”

