Richard E Grant’s tale of his daughter being treated badly as a runner prompted lots of other stories and this eye-opener knocked the rest out the park

Celebrity film tv work

The fabulous Richard E Grant went viral this week after he told how badly some young people were treated when they were starting out in the TV and film industry.

And in particular his daughter, who worked for two years as a runner, and the celebrity who was particularly horrendous to her.

Richard E Grant says runners are the most underappreciated people on a film set. The actor says his daughter was treated ‘appallingly’ by stars when she was a runner.https://t.co/HqSUcEIoCz pic.twitter.com/I9mFzXMaOl — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 21, 2024

Grant was promoting new Sky series The Franchise, which is based behind the scenes on a fictional superhero movie, and his story prompted lots – and lots – of other people to share their stories of how they were treated.

Big respect for Grant here. I did my fair share of running on sets and crews and cast alike could often be… testing. Luckily I had some wonderful experiences with some very kind stars but as with any workplace, a small percentage could get in the bin. https://t.co/9t1mv2jppC — Matt Brothers (@MattBrothers2) October 23, 2024

Having several friends working in that industry I have heard numerous absolutely shocking accounts of runners receiving a torrent of abuse from actors and directors. They’re paid the lowest of anyone on the crew to exist as a human punching bag. https://t.co/iAlsezGj6c — Kris Wall (@KrisxWall) October 23, 2024

I worked as a production assistant (runner) for a period before segueing into a different role and this is unbelievably accurate. If you ever wanted to be treated like shit for no money then that’s the job for you. https://t.co/F81tGMaEGw — Jazz (long story, ask my siblings) (@Seamusisanimdom) October 23, 2024

But one in particular stood out, this tale one from Empire editor and author, Nick de Semlyen.

Pre-journalism, I worked as a runner on Harry Potter 2, Tomb Raider 2, Finding Neverland and Around The World In 80 Days. It’s VERY hard work, for not much money. I didn’t experience any extreme rudeness myself but did hear from another runner (working across the lot on a film… https://t.co/zJMjxhfYsL — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) October 23, 2024

‘Pre-journalism, I worked as a runner on Harry Potter 2, Tomb Raider 2, Finding Neverland and Around The World In 80 Days. It’s VERY hard work, for not much money. ‘I didn’t experience any extreme rudeness myself but did hear from another runner (working across the lot on a film not listed above) that they had made a cup of tea for a famous British knight, who proceeded to pour it out on the ground in front of them and say, “Wrong colour. Let’s try again.”

Here’s more of what Nick had to say (and what people said in response).

The nicest person among many that I encountered was Daniel Radcliffe’s dad, who was always happy to stop and have a chat with a runner. — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) October 23, 2024

One of the most exciting experiences in my entire life was being instructed to deliver a jar of peanut butter to Pierce Brosnan’s trailer on the set of Die Another Day. I fail to remember if it was chunky or smooth. — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) October 23, 2024

Fucking hell. (I was v lucky as a runner, and my version of Dan Radcliffe’s dad was Mark Rylance, who always wanted to know everyone’s name and story and sat outside with me over lunch once, just to talk about… me. I was an awkward boring 20 year old.) — Paul Fischer (@tencents77) October 23, 2024

That’s nice to hear. He seems like a lovely fellow. — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) October 23, 2024

I was a runner years ago and most actors a re nothing compared to pop-stars, especially the X-Factor/BGT types thrust into the limelight. The less they earned it the less respect they showed. Also I’m certain the knight was not Sir Patrick Stewart – who was an absolute gem. — Mark Hampton – Actor (@HammyActor) October 23, 2024

Love Patrick Stewart. Interviewed him on the phone once and he kept pausing his answers to tell me about birds he was looking at in his garden. — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) October 23, 2024

My very famous director boss would throw fruit from the office fruit bowl at me if he decided I had made a mistake. And he often told me off NOT flirting with men he was trying to impress. — Sam Espensen (@SamEspensen) October 23, 2024

Oh no Horrendous behaviour. — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) October 23, 2024

I did wardrobe assisting and while I had less rudeness from actors, the treatment from production nearly put me off the whole biz! but as they say, it’s a trickle down effect. if the director or producer is bad vibes, then this will be taken out on the newest person — Alice Lowe (@alicelowe) October 23, 2024

I think that’s true. One of the films I worked on briefly had a bad-vibsey producer and it definitely seemed to curdle the mood. — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) October 23, 2024

To conclude …

Never understood why people can’t just… pic.twitter.com/4BUyZWNner — Seasons of Mist (@ronaldigray) October 23, 2024

And also this.

I love that @RichardEGrant always comes across as the most kind and sincerely good man alive, but if you show anyone disrespect, let alone his daughter, he will make sure you fucking regret it. I love him. https://t.co/aInocktFiW — Mike Snyder (@TheMikeSnyder) October 23, 2024

READ MORE

This mansplainer telling women all about giving birth got all the responses he deserved and more

Source @SkyNews