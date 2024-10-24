A Brit asked Americans why they hate beans on toast so much and these people really didn’t hold back

Life food

There are few dishes more British than baked beans on toast.

There are also few other British dishes that mystify/disgust other parts of the world so much either.

Recently, Twitter/X user @keewa asked for American followers to explain what they’re great objection to the meal is really about.

Could any Americans please explain to me why they find the idea of baked beans on a piece of toast so repulsive? — keewa (@keewa) October 15, 2024

They weren’t out to cause an argument either; @keewa genuinely seemed to want to figure it out.

This isn’t me being judgemental and aggro either, I’m genuinely curious, because the reactions I see sometimes on the internet to what is pretty inoffensive quick-meal food doesn’t make sense to me — keewa (@keewa) October 15, 2024

And some of the responses and interactions were very revealing.

1.

That’s what I assumed happened, and the implication that you don’t is actually way, way worse to me personally. Do you eat it with a knife and fork? — all my dwemer… gone… (@skoomersupreme) October 15, 2024

2.

Americans mostly eat with a fork, used like a spoon. You’re causing more confusion by saying we eat it with a knife and fork. — Alison Wilson (@thecraftybeggar) October 15, 2024

3.

Ok, commented along these lines elsewhere but I am not a curious person in multiple senses of the word, so I googled to confirm: U.S. baked beans are different. This U.S. recipe calls for 1/4 cup of brown sugar. Baked beans are so sweet and gross here. https://t.co/o2LpmQGP9X — Jess-occult Stephens (@jessmstephens) October 15, 2024

4.

So do lots of foods though, chili for one — keewa (@keewa) October 15, 2024

5.

I think to most non-brits, it sounds like quite a sad meal . Then in America, baked beans are usually in a tomato sauce with molasses, they do not know how British baked beans taste. — Thomas is having a Moo Deng Autumn (@inacuedadamente) October 15, 2024

6.

“inoffensive” You’re emptying tinned food drenched in vile sauce over a piece of bread. It’s disgusting. — Zayne Sovereign (@StaySovereign) October 15, 2024

7.

Why is this OK but not beans on toast? pic.twitter.com/oNUO0fOOBd — le Monstrous Carbunc (@lowerformofwit) October 15, 2024

8.

if brits eat toast with utensils im going to personally recreate the boston tea party — peachfuzz oasis (@thatfoltzkid) October 16, 2024

9.

American here, I love baked beans and genuinely want to try beans on toast. I even tried the british Heinz beans on jacket potatoes and it was so tasty! https://t.co/LsouIEGhOp — aly (@LuvJLC) October 16, 2024

