Life food

A Brit asked Americans why they hate beans on toast so much and these people really didn’t hold back

Poke Reporter. Updated October 24th, 2024

There are few dishes more British than baked beans on toast.

There are also few other British dishes that mystify/disgust other parts of the world so much either.

Recently, Twitter/X user @keewa asked for American followers to explain what they’re great objection to the meal is really about.

They weren’t out to cause an argument either; @keewa genuinely seemed to want to figure it out.

And some of the responses and interactions were very revealing.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2