Life

You don’t need a partner obsessed with cushions to appreciate this … but it helps

John Plunkett. Updated November 21st, 2023

This is surely one of the funniest and definitely the most relatable things we’ll see this week.

You don’t have to have a partner obsessed with putting cushions everywhere to appreciate this … but it’ll definitely help.

It’s the work of the brilliant @adamw over on TikTok who said: ‘When she has too many pillows.’

@adamw

When she has too many pillows

♬ Experience – Solo Piano – Ludovico Einaudi

Fabulously done. And it was given a whole new lease of life after it was sent viral on Twitter by @TG22110.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

Follow @adamw on TikTok here!

Source @TG22110