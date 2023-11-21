You don’t need a partner obsessed with cushions to appreciate this … but it helps
This is surely one of the funniest and definitely the most relatable things we’ll see this week.
You don’t have to have a partner obsessed with putting cushions everywhere to appreciate this … but it’ll definitely help.
It’s the work of the brilliant @adamw over on TikTok who said: ‘When she has too many pillows.’
@adamw
When she has too many pillows
Fabulously done. And it was given a whole new lease of life after it was sent viral on Twitter by @TG22110.
The struggle is real. pic.twitter.com/pdlJSrLlhz
— TG ☕️ (@TG22110) November 19, 2023
And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.
The sad truth my dear is each pillow costs a fortune. Giggle. We have succumbed to HGTV staging IRL. Had to even by something to put my pillows on at night
— I dissent RBG (@dissent_rbg) November 19, 2023
I’m not gonna lie! My husband loves the accent pillows and doesn’t mind moving them to get into bed. This is so hilarious! https://t.co/uJVwjjrPiR
— Gina A. James (@YankeeSense) November 19, 2023
Omg I feel seen
— MARTHA ACUÑA (@MARCIAN2003) November 20, 2023
Der Horror https://t.co/5Oc3ME0JNv
— golla (@golla80s) November 20, 2023
The only thing missing is 23 pets.
— Patricia A. Smith (@nonconfromist) November 19, 2023
Thank the gods I had *just*put down my beverage https://t.co/7Rc2Nhon0n
— steph66moore (@steph66moore) November 19, 2023
They’re like tribbles. pic.twitter.com/t3WIQrguZc
— Amy E. (@AmyIyamwhatIyam) November 19, 2023
