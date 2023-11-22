Dom Joly had the best response after someone trolled him for watching I’m A Celebrity

Celebrity

As you’ll know by now, this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! is proving its most controversial yet with the inclusion of former UKIP leader, Nigel Farage.

A year after ex-health secretary Matt Hancock turned up in the jungle, critics say the reality show is basically turning into a rejuvenation home for idiot politicians.

Anyway, we mention it again because the focus today was not on Farage but a most unfortunate falling out between First Dates’ Fred Sirieix and YouTuber Nella Rose, the finer details of which surely none of us have any time for here.

‘I accept your apology but let’s not be friends, how about that?’ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/3iVdTs9W13 — I’m A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 21, 2023

It’s prompted no end of comment, including this, from Dom Joly, which went particularly viral.

Ooops Nella just lost the audience- what a twat #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/DBzHGlmTqA — Dom Joly (@domjoly) November 21, 2023

Most people appeared to agree.

She was unbelievably rude to Fred, he did not deserve that at all. — Sarah (@sarah_sjr64) November 21, 2023

And one particular response to Joly stood out, in even more straight-talking terms than Joly’s original tweet.

Why do you watch this shit? — Phil Rogers (@phil_s_rogers) November 21, 2023

And his response couldn’t help but raise a smile.

Watch it? I was on it — Dom Joly (@domjoly) November 21, 2023

Haha, he was indeed, back in – Google, Google – 2010, when he finished fourth.

what a response — Adam (@Hathers1987) November 21, 2023

Never gets old when Stacey threw that stone and it hit u — hannah farrington (@hannah_rf) November 21, 2023

Yes we all remember the stone in the eye from Stacey, absolute classic pic.twitter.com/hVap7MgBXw — Ashley Hardy ⚽️ (@ashleyh19861) November 21, 2023

To conclude …

And just in case you wanted to relive that moment …

