Dom Joly had the best response after someone trolled him for watching I’m A Celebrity

Poke Staff. Updated November 22nd, 2023

As you’ll know by now, this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! is proving its most controversial yet with the inclusion of former UKIP leader, Nigel Farage.

A year after ex-health secretary Matt Hancock turned up in the jungle, critics say the reality show is basically turning into a rejuvenation home for idiot politicians.

Anyway, we mention it again because the focus today was not on Farage but a most unfortunate falling out between First Dates’ Fred Sirieix and YouTuber Nella Rose, the finer details of which surely none of us have any time for here.

It’s prompted no end of comment, including this, from Dom Joly, which went particularly viral.

Most people appeared to agree.

And one particular response to Joly stood out, in even more straight-talking terms than Joly’s original tweet.

And his response couldn’t help but raise a smile.

Haha, he was indeed, back in – Google, Google – 2010, when he finished fourth.

To conclude …

And just in case you wanted to relive that moment …

Source @domjoly