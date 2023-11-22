Could the MyPillow guy really be JFK Jr.? No – but that didn’t stop this Trump fan claiming he is
Trump cultist Mike Lindell is often referred to as the MyPillow guy, because that’s the name of his company. Guess what they sell.
The dedicated 2020 election conspiracy theorist was the unlikely topic of this conversation between Jason Selvig of The Good Liars and a delusional MAGA devotee.
@thegoodliars A guy at the Trump Rally in Miami said Mike Lindell is JFK Jr. #fyp #what #miami #florida #wtf #big #tglnyc ♬ original sound – The Good Liars
“You think that Mike Lindell is John F. Kennedy Jr.?”
“Yes, I do.”
“So, why would John F. Kennedy Jr. fake his own death and then assume the identity of a pillow salesman?”
Let’s take another look at those photos to see if we can spot a likeness.
Two peas in a pod. Obviously.
Here’s how TikTok reacted.
So then who is Elvis?
DianaJoy32
He is so good at continuing a conversation with him and asking the next logical question, because I am TOTALLY speechless.
Ginger
What the hell is going on here?
EloiseJC15
It’s like bizarro world.
Knov1432
My brain hurts.
Oli
And he gets to vote?!
Katmo36
John Jr never ran for office.
Ricky
Never has the war on drugs and their effect on Trump supporters been more evident and scary.
mario Rodriguez
Wouldn’t life be easier if you didn’t believe every dumb fuk conspiracy theory!
Littlebit
Ededdyeddie wasn’t convinced.
Wait, I thought George Santos was was JFK Jr.
