Could the MyPillow guy really be JFK Jr.? No – but that didn’t stop this Trump fan claiming he is

US

Trump cultist Mike Lindell is often referred to as the MyPillow guy, because that’s the name of his company. Guess what they sell.

The dedicated 2020 election conspiracy theorist was the unlikely topic of this conversation between Jason Selvig of The Good Liars and a delusional MAGA devotee.

“You think that Mike Lindell is John F. Kennedy Jr.?” “Yes, I do.” “So, why would John F. Kennedy Jr. fake his own death and then assume the identity of a pillow salesman?”

Let’s take another look at those photos to see if we can spot a likeness.

Two peas in a pod. Obviously.

via GIPHY

Here’s how TikTok reacted.

So then who is Elvis?

DianaJoy32

He is so good at continuing a conversation with him and asking the next logical question, because I am TOTALLY speechless.

Ginger

What the hell is going on here?

EloiseJC15

It’s like bizarro world.

Knov1432

My brain hurts.

Oli

And he gets to vote?!

Katmo36

John Jr never ran for office.

Ricky

Never has the war on drugs and their effect on Trump supporters been more evident and scary.

mario Rodriguez

Wouldn’t life be easier if you didn’t believe every dumb fuk conspiracy theory!

Littlebit

Ededdyeddie wasn’t convinced.

Wait, I thought George Santos was was JFK Jr.

READ MORE

The Good Liars’ Jason Selvig set up this Trump fan and totally owned him in six seconds flat

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab