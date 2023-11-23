Animals

This cat said ‘hello’ and the delivery driver made it even better

Poke Staff. Updated November 23rd, 2023

If you only watch one funny animal video today then – apart from humbly suggesting that you watch more than one funny animal video – then make it this one.

It’s a cat saying hello to the delivery driver and yes it really is a cat saying hello to the delivery driver. Well, sounds like it to us.

Can’t stop watching.

Source @buitengebieden