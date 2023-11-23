This cat said ‘hello’ and the delivery driver made it even better

Animals

If you only watch one funny animal video today then – apart from humbly suggesting that you watch more than one funny animal video – then make it this one.

It’s a cat saying hello to the delivery driver and yes it really is a cat saying hello to the delivery driver. Well, sounds like it to us.

Cat literally said “hello” to the delivery driver.. pic.twitter.com/IuuQjatBQz — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 22, 2023

Can’t stop watching.

This guy needsva rase and be employee of the year.

The cat is cool.

But he is 5 stars of coolness replying the cat. — MeM@111 (@meml001) November 22, 2023

Kitty is so good at speaking. His first reaction was to say hi back. No hesitation, lol. — TheCellarSpider.Algo (@CSpiderRTs) November 22, 2023

Bro is studying pic.twitter.com/Zq1rHWoCHJ — Efso Sahne (@EfsoSahne) November 22, 2023

Cat been raised with manners. — Shakil (@WheelOfLife2030) November 22, 2023

Source @buitengebieden