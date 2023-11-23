Science

This person had a theory to stop volcanos erupting and was brutally owned by one of the biggest of the lot

John Plunkett. Updated November 23rd, 2023

Volcanoes were the one thing that kept us awake at night as kids – that and earthquakes – so it’s always a bit of a flashback to childhood trauma when one of them erupts in spectacular style.

Over in Iceland there’s still the possibility of a volcanic eruption after magma shifting under the Earth’s crust caused hundreds of earthquakes. Even typing that is giving us the fear.

So perhaps we should all be @McGrupp over on Twitter who shared a theory how to stop these mountains blowing their top once and for all.

Best have a read for yourself …

And we’re glad they did it prompted no end of responses, but no-one said it better than one of the biggest volcanoes of them all.

Oof.

To conclude …

And this.

Mount St Helens, as if you didn’t know, is in Washington state and really blew its top in 1980.

The @MtStHelensWA account is not an entirely serious one but for the purposes of this response, it was very serious indeed.

Source @MtStHelensWA