This person had a theory to stop volcanos erupting and was brutally owned by one of the biggest of the lot
Volcanoes were the one thing that kept us awake at night as kids – that and earthquakes – so it’s always a bit of a flashback to childhood trauma when one of them erupts in spectacular style.
Over in Iceland there’s still the possibility of a volcanic eruption after magma shifting under the Earth’s crust caused hundreds of earthquakes. Even typing that is giving us the fear.
So perhaps we should all be @McGrupp over on Twitter who shared a theory how to stop these mountains blowing their top once and for all.
Best have a read for yourself …
— McGrupp (@McGrupp_) June 13, 2023
And we’re glad they did it prompted no end of responses, but no-one said it better than one of the biggest volcanoes of them all.
Are you stupid or something? https://t.co/xRdl79GXbH
— Mt. St. Helens (@MtStHelensWA) November 22, 2023
Oof.
How to make a volcano eruption worse 101
— Brian (@BrianTheC4RGuy) November 22, 2023
No no no, let them try. I want to see how much distance the “plug” would end up getting.
— Troy Lindsey (@TroyLindsey22) November 22, 2023
Butte plugs work great!
— Mt. St. Helens (@MtStHelensWA) November 22, 2023
Don’t shame, teach.
— ⛉⚔ ᵂⁱᴿᵉᴰ•ᵁˢᴰ ⚔⛊ (@Xx_WiReD_xX) November 22, 2023
Don’t shame, teach.
To conclude …
Our edumacation system hard at work!
— Andy Stevens (@mrandystevens) November 22, 2023
And this.
worlds largest cannon!
— SCMountainDad ⛰⚡️ (@SCMountainDad) November 22, 2023
Mount St Helens, as if you didn’t know, is in Washington state and really blew its top in 1980.
The @MtStHelensWA account is not an entirely serious one but for the purposes of this response, it was very serious indeed.
