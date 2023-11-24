Animals

‘My favourite Facebook post ever’ just went wildly viral again and it’s a doggone corker

Poke Staff. Updated November 24th, 2023

Here’s a tale we hadn’t come across before, a Facebook post that was shared again by @TashP351 over on Twitter which went wildly viral again for reasons which will presumably become obvious.

And here it is again just in case it’s tricky to read in full.

Absolute unit.

At the risk of only mildly overdoing it …

Source @TashP351