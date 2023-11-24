‘My favourite Facebook post ever’ just went wildly viral again and it’s a doggone corker

Animals

Here’s a tale we hadn’t come across before, a Facebook post that was shared again by @TashP351 over on Twitter which went wildly viral again for reasons which will presumably become obvious.

Hi, I’m posting my favourite Facebook post ever again. pic.twitter.com/Xy1ndP2Ee6 — Tashy McTashface (@TashP351) November 21, 2023

And here it is again just in case it’s tricky to read in full.

Absolute unit.

He’d need a mate to give him a hand pinching that big pup.

Though it was a sheep at first. — Adey Kirk (@AdrianKirk46) November 21, 2023

adorable fat lump — Μαρια Κιτρινη (@greek_heanen) November 21, 2023

Used to belong to Cliff Richard until he disowned it. — andie dyer (@dyerAndie) November 22, 2023

Awh, thank you so much for sharing (again) this has made me smile from the inside out! ☺️ — Krispy (@kirst4778) November 21, 2023

At the risk of only mildly overdoing it …

Tweet of the century https://t.co/6l6OhGjWfy — B (@geocon1713) November 21, 2023

Source @TashP351