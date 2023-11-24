‘My favourite Facebook post ever’ just went wildly viral again and it’s a doggone corker
Here’s a tale we hadn’t come across before, a Facebook post that was shared again by @TashP351 over on Twitter which went wildly viral again for reasons which will presumably become obvious.
Hi, I’m posting my favourite Facebook post ever again. pic.twitter.com/Xy1ndP2Ee6
And here it is again just in case it’s tricky to read in full.
Absolute unit.
