‘What should be on the test to become a nurse?’ – Funny, gross and real in equal measure
The very funny Jimmy Rees – who used to entertain Australia’s children as Jimmy Giggle with his owl friend, Hoot – has made a series of hilarious videos called ‘Pass the test’, which cut to the chase of what’s important in various spheres.
He has already covered the topics of Millennials, married life and teaching, amongst other things, while this Pass the Test on nursing is brutally honest and a bit gross – so it’s absolutely perfect.
@jimmyrees What SHOULD be on the test to become a Nurse #nurses #nursing ♬ original sound – JimmyRees
“It’s always poo.”
Nurses related hard …but they weren’t the only ones.
Watching this as I’m working a night shift eating chocolate.. I felt attacked quickly.
Zee
Maybe I shouldn’t finish nursing school.
Amelia
This is why I’m always as nice as I can be to nurses. They have enough shit to deal with. Both figuratively and literally.
DonniesForehead
I feel like nursing and being a mum has a lot of similarities.
Line Yttervik Heggelien
I’m a nurse and making this play list!
whimsy2021
There are nurses that are enough hopeful to warm up their coffee? I just drink it ice cold…
Jenny
As a med student, I would die for nurses. I did a week long placement in a hospital and the nurses gave us chocolate and helped us with anxiety.
ratdilfbussy
Oh my god… I can’t stop laughing. This is so true I have absolutely no regrets for leaving nursing.
Aaron McMahon
Katie Tries
had a patient that kept forgetting she shouldn’t get out of bed… forgot her leg was amputated
As a bonus, can the dads out there pass this test?
@jimmyrees Where the Dads ar!? ♂️ #dadlife #dadsoftiktok #dads #funnydads ♬ original sound – JimmyRees
