Why listen to scientists when you could get your climate change ‘facts’ from a GB News presenter? 13 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 27th, 2023

Where do you turn when you want to find the facts on climate change? The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change? NASA? The United Nations? Why not ignore all of those and get your information straight from Richard Tice, GB News presenter and leader of Reform UK.

“It’s Tice’s take on the climate debate. CO2. People make out that it’s some form of poison. It’s not, it’s plant food. It’s responsible for photosynthesis, without which we get no plants, no food – we all die.

You’ve got to challenge the mainstream narrative on this.

Oh, and by the way, do you know how much CO2 is in the atmosphere? Is it ten per cent, twenty percent, five per cent? No – it’s 0.04 of 1%.

That’s like one limb on one person in Wembley Stadium of 100,000 people. It’s only just above a record multi-million year low.

It’s not a problem. Stop worrying. Stop being scared.”

Twitter users added a Community Note –

CO2 is not regarded as a toxic pollutant and this has never been a part of the scientific case for reducing our emissions.
Although the proportion of atmospheric CO2 is small, its effect on climate is well understood and backed up by an overwhelming scientific consensus.

Weirdly, people weren’t queuing up to make Tice their Climate Change Tsar.

We’ll just leave this here.

