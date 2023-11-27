Why listen to scientists when you could get your climate change ‘facts’ from a GB News presenter? 13 top takedowns

CO2 isn't a poison. It's plant food! We need to challenge the climate change nonsense! #ticetake #climatechange #co2 #plantfood pic.twitter.com/azEWnsU9VB

“It’s Tice’s take on the climate debate. CO2. People make out that it’s some form of poison. It’s not, it’s plant food. It’s responsible for photosynthesis, without which we get no plants, no food – we all die.

You’ve got to challenge the mainstream narrative on this.

Oh, and by the way, do you know how much CO2 is in the atmosphere? Is it ten per cent, twenty percent, five per cent? No – it’s 0.04 of 1%.

That’s like one limb on one person in Wembley Stadium of 100,000 people. It’s only just above a record multi-million year low.

It’s not a problem. Stop worrying. Stop being scared.”