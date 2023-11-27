Why listen to scientists when you could get your climate change ‘facts’ from a GB News presenter? 13 top takedowns
Where do you turn when you want to find the facts on climate change? The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change? NASA? The United Nations? Why not ignore all of those and get your information straight from Richard Tice, GB News presenter and leader of Reform UK.
CO2 isn't a poison. It's plant food! We need to challenge the climate change nonsense!#ticetake #climatechange #co2 #plantfood pic.twitter.com/azEWnsU9VB
— Richard Tice (@TiceRichard) November 25, 2023
“It’s Tice’s take on the climate debate. CO2. People make out that it’s some form of poison. It’s not, it’s plant food. It’s responsible for photosynthesis, without which we get no plants, no food – we all die.
You’ve got to challenge the mainstream narrative on this.
Oh, and by the way, do you know how much CO2 is in the atmosphere? Is it ten per cent, twenty percent, five per cent? No – it’s 0.04 of 1%.
That’s like one limb on one person in Wembley Stadium of 100,000 people. It’s only just above a record multi-million year low.
It’s not a problem. Stop worrying. Stop being scared.”
Twitter users added a Community Note –
CO2 is not regarded as a toxic pollutant and this has never been a part of the scientific case for reducing our emissions.
Although the proportion of atmospheric CO2 is small, its effect on climate is well understood and backed up by an overwhelming scientific consensus.
Weirdly, people weren’t queuing up to make Tice their Climate Change Tsar.
1.
Community noted, Richard.
Careful, or people might start to think you’re a bullshitter…
— Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) November 26, 2023
2.
Man catastrophically fails GCSE biology. https://t.co/FWDeR1cBT2
— Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) November 26, 2023
3.
Richard Tice is a property developer with a degree in construction economics and quantity surveying …. the notion that he knows more about climate change than the overwhelming consensus of scientists and science is bunkum https://t.co/TBKp05fzUL
— Otto English (@Otto_English) November 26, 2023
4.
This is literally more stupid than if it was satire. https://t.co/jLUtPwMAPs
— Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) November 27, 2023
5.
Hey Thick People! Here's a bit of 'common sense' about climate change. Ignore those scientists, it's much simpler than all their mumbo jumbo. If the Tory government is a bit too intellectual for you, there's always the Reform Party! https://t.co/MmOp7LoMGV
— Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) November 27, 2023
6.
Impressively stupid opinion Richard, new previously unachievable levels of “I don’t know what the fuck I’m talking about” bravo
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 27, 2023
7.
I’m scared that he’s actually this stupid… and that even more stupid people who don’t profit from his lies will be taken in by this.
I really hope I dropped acid without noticing… https://t.co/ymVuKsQhUn
— Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) November 25, 2023
8.
And this is why we teach science in school. pic.twitter.com/OyMwyHCNYz
— Matthias Eberl (@eberlmat) November 26, 2023
9.
Anyone know a primary school pupil who can take this apart
— dave lawrence (@dave43law) November 25, 2023
10.
The new Fast Show looks a bit shit. https://t.co/j7PS4cyhEO
— Ina (@thatcymraes) November 25, 2023
11.
No. This is untrue.
Yes, plants utilise CO2 – but not if they’ve been killed by extreme weather/flood/drought caused by climate change.
Rising CO2 is a catastrophe for global food production. https://t.co/TJDdHkynFH
— Joe Stanley (@JoeWStanley) November 26, 2023
12.
In this wild video, Richard Tice makes lots of scientifically unsupported claims.
Without doubt my favourite is that 0.04% is like "one limb on one person in Wembley Stadium of 100,000 people"
I've no idea where the "one limb" thing comes from, but 0.04% of 100,000 is 40. https://t.co/nxAvplkMYi
— Kit Yates (@Kit_Yates_Maths) November 26, 2023
13.
Compost mentis. pic.twitter.com/0U09jiy5hj
— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) November 27, 2023
We’ll just leave this here.
Alright Barry Scott. Chill your tits. https://t.co/JSk4s3pZ0Z
— Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) November 25, 2023
