Politics health

These 24 reactions to reports that a worm died in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s brain are guaranteed our vote

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 9th, 2024

A few days ago, Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – known as RFK Jr. – received what could have been the worst blow to his candidacy, when Kevin Spacey raved about what a great support he’d been.

Little did we know that the conspiracy theorist was about to share something arguably even more damaging.

Reports of the suspected parasite formed part of Kennedy’s divorce deposition, as an explanation of a drop in his earnings, but he insists that the memory loss caused by the parasite having a good old munch on his brain is no longer an issue.

In fact, he is so sure that the brain worm doesn’t affect his cognition that he has offered to eat five or six more of them – which is always a sign that someone is at the top of their thinking game.

I offer to eat 5 more brain worms and still beat President Trump and President Biden in a debate. I feel confident of the result even with a six-worm handicap.

His update led to what may be the greatest political headline this year – and with Trump’s trials, that’s a crowded field.

It was always going to be a hot topic, and these posts did not disappoint.

