These 24 reactions to reports that a worm died in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s brain are guaranteed our vote

A few days ago, Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – known as RFK Jr. – received what could have been the worst blow to his candidacy, when Kevin Spacey raved about what a great support he’d been.

Little did we know that the conspiracy theorist was about to share something arguably even more damaging.

Reports of the suspected parasite formed part of Kennedy’s divorce deposition, as an explanation of a drop in his earnings, but he insists that the memory loss caused by the parasite having a good old munch on his brain is no longer an issue.

In fact, he is so sure that the brain worm doesn’t affect his cognition that he has offered to eat five or six more of them – which is always a sign that someone is at the top of their thinking game.

His update led to what may be the greatest political headline this year – and with Trump’s trials, that’s a crowded field.

RFK Jr.'s campaign says the worm that ate part of his brain will not affect his ability to serve as president. https://t.co/b4rkyXnRbx — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 8, 2024

It was always going to be a hot topic, and these posts did not disappoint.

1.

“The worm that ate part of my brain will not affect my ability to serve as president” is the kind of dynamic campaign slogan that’s gonna seal the deal for ol’ Brainworm Bobby! https://t.co/1q4qzAC1KY — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 8, 2024

2.

Kristi Noem: I cannot believe i was stupid enough to tell people i murdered a puppy. What an unforced error. RFK Jr: Hold my dead brain worm. — Marmel (@Marmel) May 8, 2024

3.

If they gave Pulitzers for headlines… https://t.co/QFmx78TRH7 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) May 8, 2024

4.

Brain-eating worms, which I do not support, are not nearly as harmful to a candidate as the woke mind virus is. by Glenn Greenwald — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) May 8, 2024

5.

The guys who got the worm out of RFK Jr.’s brain pic.twitter.com/WBwPaFPgBu — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) May 9, 2024

6.

RFK Jr. saying he has a worm in his brain is kind of fun because it’s as close as we can get to a bottle of tequila running for president. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) May 8, 2024

7.

“Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself." “The worm that ate part of my brain will not affect my ability to serve as president.” https://t.co/OgR9O1Po8x — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) May 8, 2024

8.

As someone who lost his pet worm at a RFK Jr event last year this is the worst day of my life — cory snearowski (@corysnearowski) May 9, 2024

9.

Imagine saying this but being fucking terrified of a covid vaccine https://t.co/DBsWidBjJQ — Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) May 8, 2024

10.

American politics have been in its Verhoeven Era for many years now, but we may finally be entering the Cronenberg Era https://t.co/CrKbuDeF88 — John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) May 9, 2024

11.

Fascinating to be alive in a time when ambitious politicians think they can improve their chances by proudly admitting they either shoot puppies or are missing part of their brain because a worm ate it. I'm sure this is all going to end well. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) May 9, 2024

12.