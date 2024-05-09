Pics Love Island

This Love Island contestant shared her visit to Downing Street and her schoolboy error(s) had people facepalming into next year

Poke Staff. Updated May 9th, 2024

We have to confess we haven’t caught up with Love Island recently – or indeed ever – but you don’t have to watch the ITV reality show to appreciate this comedy facepalm by former contestant, Lucinda Stafford.

Reinforcing every preconception you ever had about the show – and more – Lucinda shared an image from her visit to Downing Street recently and see if you can spot the schoolboy error(s).

Where to start? Well, one of two places, obviously.

Can anyone confirm it was actually Downing Street?

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

In the interests of balance and all that, there is also this possibility of course.

In which case you have to admire the Mariana Trench-style deep cover.

Source @paridaze Instagram lucindastrafford