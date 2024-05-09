This Love Island contestant shared her visit to Downing Street and her schoolboy error(s) had people facepalming into next year
We have to confess we haven’t caught up with Love Island recently – or indeed ever – but you don’t have to watch the ITV reality show to appreciate this comedy facepalm by former contestant, Lucinda Stafford.
Reinforcing every preconception you ever had about the show – and more – Lucinda shared an image from her visit to Downing Street recently and see if you can spot the schoolboy error(s).
Where to start? Well, one of two places, obviously.
I don’t know what’s funnier the fact that she doesn’t know Boris resigned or that she’s not standing next to no 10 pic.twitter.com/wnNNs0OE3M
— (@paridaze) May 8, 2024
Can anyone confirm it was actually Downing Street?
And here are our favourite things people said about it.
— (@s4f1ja) May 8, 2024
Plot twist: Boris actually lives in no. 100, and she somehow knows it.
— Jonas Adnan Giæver (@CheGiaevara) May 8, 2024
And boris was prime minister 3 prime ministers ago
— Shay ✨ (@ShayWoulahan) May 8, 2024
is she even on the same planet? LMAO
— maya (@girlfriendmaya) May 8, 2024
oh i have second hand embarrassment
— s (@lvrgrlshaz) May 8, 2024
In the interests of balance and all that, there is also this possibility of course.
what funnier is how many people don't get this is a bit https://t.co/TetOKUBpJQ
— gaytricia clarkson (@gaytricia_c) May 9, 2024
In which case you have to admire the Mariana Trench-style deep cover.
Source @paridaze Instagram lucindastrafford