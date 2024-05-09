This Love Island contestant shared her visit to Downing Street and her schoolboy error(s) had people facepalming into next year

Pics Love Island

We have to confess we haven’t caught up with Love Island recently – or indeed ever – but you don’t have to watch the ITV reality show to appreciate this comedy facepalm by former contestant, Lucinda Stafford.

Reinforcing every preconception you ever had about the show – and more – Lucinda shared an image from her visit to Downing Street recently and see if you can spot the schoolboy error(s).

Where to start? Well, one of two places, obviously.

I don’t know what’s funnier the fact that she doesn’t know Boris resigned or that she’s not standing next to no 10 pic.twitter.com/wnNNs0OE3M — (@paridaze) May 8, 2024

Can anyone confirm it was actually Downing Street?

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Plot twist: Boris actually lives in no. 100, and she somehow knows it. — Jonas Adnan Giæver (@CheGiaevara) May 8, 2024

And boris was prime minister 3 prime ministers ago — Shay ✨ (@ShayWoulahan) May 8, 2024

is she even on the same planet? LMAO — maya (@girlfriendmaya) May 8, 2024

oh i have second hand embarrassment — s (@lvrgrlshaz) May 8, 2024

In the interests of balance and all that, there is also this possibility of course.

what funnier is how many people don't get this is a bit https://t.co/TetOKUBpJQ — gaytricia clarkson (@gaytricia_c) May 9, 2024

In which case you have to admire the Mariana Trench-style deep cover.

Source @paridaze Instagram lucindastrafford