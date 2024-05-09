News Nadhim Zahawi

Nadhim Zahawi’s become the latest Tory MP to quit and his resignation letter was a proper jaw-dropper

John Plunkett. Updated May 9th, 2024

Former chancellor for 15 minutes Nadhim Zahawi has become the latest Conservative MP to announce they will be standing down at the next election.

Zahawi, you might remember, gained notoriety back in the day after it emerged that part of the expenses he claimed – paid for by the taxpayer – was being used for the power supply to his stables.

More recently he was censured for failing to reveal he was under investigation by the HMRC when he was appointed chancellor, paying an estimated £5m in a settlement to the taxman.

We mention all this not because he’ll be particularly missed but because of his resignation statement which – it really is no exaggeration to say – is a quite extraordinary read from start to finish.

Just in case that’s tricky to read …


And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Source @nadhimzahawi