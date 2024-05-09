This spectator (bottom left!) got more than she bargained for at a gender reveal party and it’s today’s funniest thing
Ordinarily the only good gender reveal party is one to which you are not invited and no-one had any cameras to record it.
But on this occasion we are prepared to make an exception, a gender reveal party which had a most unfortunate consequence for this particular spectator.
Keep your eye on the woman, bottom left.
She ain't deserve that pic.twitter.com/qpGqMKYEq1
— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) May 8, 2024
The fact no-one seemed particularly to care makes it even better. They had a gender to celebrate!
Im crying they did no give one fck pic.twitter.com/FrzmK41lYq
— M’jonn (@MjonnTheBarb) May 8, 2024
Where’s his clothes… pic.twitter.com/w1c0YX91t2
— ✨Jewel✨ (@JewelCrownn) May 8, 2024
They havin a boy and she went blind…
— Foxx (@boozeandboobies) May 8, 2024
damn no apology and a cancelled hug.
— Alexander Velez (@actualvillainTV) May 8, 2024
Idc I’m fighting I came here to celebrate your gender reveal and this is what I get?
— e (@EdgarsDiamonds) May 8, 2024
Now what we really need is the footage from her mobile. Now that would be dramatic.
READ MORE
‘Women, what’s something men say that they think is okay but is actually creepy as hell?’ 17 proper no-nos
Source @SomaKazima