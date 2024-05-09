Weird World babies wtf

This spectator (bottom left!) got more than she bargained for at a gender reveal party and it’s today’s funniest thing

Poke Staff. Updated May 9th, 2024

Ordinarily the only good gender reveal party is one to which you are not invited and no-one had any cameras to record it.

But on this occasion we are prepared to make an exception, a gender reveal party which had a most unfortunate consequence for this particular spectator.

Keep your eye on the woman, bottom left.

The fact no-one seemed particularly to care makes it even better. They had a gender to celebrate!

Now what we really need is the footage from her mobile. Now that would be dramatic.

READ MORE

‘Women, what’s something men say that they think is okay but is actually creepy as hell?’ 17 proper no-nos

Source @SomaKazima