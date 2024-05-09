This spectator (bottom left!) got more than she bargained for at a gender reveal party and it’s today’s funniest thing

Weird World babies wtf

Ordinarily the only good gender reveal party is one to which you are not invited and no-one had any cameras to record it.

But on this occasion we are prepared to make an exception, a gender reveal party which had a most unfortunate consequence for this particular spectator.

Keep your eye on the woman, bottom left.

She ain't deserve that pic.twitter.com/qpGqMKYEq1 — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) May 8, 2024

The fact no-one seemed particularly to care makes it even better. They had a gender to celebrate!

Im crying they did no give one fck pic.twitter.com/FrzmK41lYq — M’jonn (@MjonnTheBarb) May 8, 2024

They havin a boy and she went blind… — Foxx (@boozeandboobies) May 8, 2024

damn no apology and a cancelled hug. — Alexander Velez (@actualvillainTV) May 8, 2024

Idc I’m fighting I came here to celebrate your gender reveal and this is what I get? — e (@EdgarsDiamonds) May 8, 2024

Now what we really need is the footage from her mobile. Now that would be dramatic.

Source @SomaKazima