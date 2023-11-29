Jeremy Vine’s spectacular reverse ferret is a salutary lesson to always read to the end of the message first
Reverse ferret of the week is surely this, a listener’s message being read out by Jeremy Vine on the Radio 2 lunchtime show.
He wonders in the middle of the story why he’s laughing and by the end of it everyone else is wondering too because, well, best have a listen for yourself.
Mega oof. And a salutary lesson for us all – always read to the end of the listener’s message before reading it out.
Took us back to this – also from Vine’s R2 show – from a couple of months back.
Almost crashed the car when I heard this (wait for the song).
Still deciding whether the music scheduler should be sacked or given a pay rise… pic.twitter.com/lLetYAKZDF
And this, from Vine’s Radio 2 colleague Zoe Ball from a day or two ago.
Fantastic Accidental Partridge from Zoe Ball there. @AccidentalP pic.twitter.com/TCgYNUyd0T
And of course the latest clip ended up here. Of course it did!
#AccidentalPartridge pic.twitter.com/GEIwI5StHU
This is an all-timer https://t.co/zwGpTptneM
Only Jeremy Vine can more Alan Partridge than Alan Partridge himself… ♂️
They are the same, just with a bicycle instead of the rover.
To conclude …
I implore you to listen https://t.co/LEdR69oZIp
