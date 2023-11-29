Jeremy Vine’s spectacular reverse ferret is a salutary lesson to always read to the end of the message first

Celebrity

Reverse ferret of the week is surely this, a listener’s message being read out by Jeremy Vine on the Radio 2 lunchtime show.

He wonders in the middle of the story why he’s laughing and by the end of it everyone else is wondering too because, well, best have a listen for yourself.

Big Jezza never fails pic.twitter.com/cmXLs3DWEX — Jobo (@Jobonomatopoeia) November 29, 2023

Mega oof. And a salutary lesson for us all – always read to the end of the listener’s message before reading it out.

Took us back to this – also from Vine’s R2 show – from a couple of months back.

Almost crashed the car when I heard this (wait for the song). Still deciding whether the music scheduler should be sacked or given a pay rise… pic.twitter.com/lLetYAKZDF — Charlotte Morgan (@MorganBroadcast) September 4, 2023

And this, from Vine’s Radio 2 colleague Zoe Ball from a day or two ago.

Fantastic Accidental Partridge from Zoe Ball there. @AccidentalP pic.twitter.com/TCgYNUyd0T — Benn Boseley (@bennboseley) November 27, 2023

And of course the latest clip ended up here. Of course it did!

This is an all-timer https://t.co/zwGpTptneM — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) November 29, 2023

Only Jeremy Vine can more Alan Partridge than Alan Partridge himself… ‍♂️ — Amit Champaneri (@AmitChampaneri1) November 29, 2023

They are the same, just with a bicycle instead of the rover. — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) November 29, 2023

To conclude …

I implore you to listen https://t.co/LEdR69oZIp — Secret_Junkyard (@Secret_Junkyard) November 29, 2023

