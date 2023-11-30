‘What’s legal but if you do it you still look like a psychopath?’ 30 super creepy (and very funny) responses

Life

Here’s a very funny thread that went viral on AskReddit when someone asked this.

“What’s legal but if you do it you still look like a psychopath?”

And it got us wanting to try a few of them out just to see how people reacted. Only a few of them, mind.

Here are the 30 of the funniest responses.

1.

‘Entering an elevator full of people and not turning to face the door.’

turbo_dragon

“I suppose you’re all wondering why I’ve gathered you here today…”

RugDaniels

2.

‘Wearing a wedding gown to someone else’s wedding.’

Adventurous_Menu_683

3.

‘When you just happen to be going to the same place as the car/pedestrian in front of you. It’s even creepier when it’s a long distance and they look behind them and see you.’

supra025

4.

‘Walking around in public with a glass of water from home.’

Bored_Lem0n

5.

‘Using both hands to put on Chapstick.’

colummbina

6.

‘Stop responding midway thru an irl convo, but maintain eye contact.’

OnlyIce

7.

‘Writing an s from the bottom up.’

RedditorRedditor261

8.

‘When someone is holding a door open for you when a place has double doors and you just say f-ck it and take the other door instead.’

capnwinky

9.

‘One of the politicians in our country bit into a hotdog side ways and in the middle, like a sandwich. It was so weird that it was in the newspapers the next day. Slow news day obv, but made him look like a nutjob.’

Inflames811

10.

‘Pulling your pants/underwear all the way down to pee at a men’s urinal.’

Sultan_of_Swing92

11.

‘Working out in a suit.’

Poob3

12.

‘Wearing the skin of a roast chicken like a mask.’

penny_lab

13.

‘Flying a kite at night.’

Nowforscd

14.

‘Instead of holding the door open (especially at a restaurant with dual double doors) you close them right after you enter/exit the building.’

WiseFool4

15.

‘Eating a banana with the skin on.’

Nipples_of_Destiny