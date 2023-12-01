Gavin Newsom won his Ron DeSantis debate with a murder by words – and it was just beautiful

US

It’s slightly less than a year until the US goes to the polls to choose their next president, but the battle between Democrat and Republican was in full swing during Thursday night’s head-to-head debate between California’s Governor Gavin Newsom and Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis.

Despite the debate being hosted by the right-wing Fox News channel, with Trump loyalist Sean Hannity as moderator, the Democrat ran rings around DeSantis, calling out his ultra-conservative attack on established freedoms and ending with a spectacularly brutal bit of honesty.

Newsom: But there's one thing in closing that we have in common, is neither of us will be the nominee for our party in 2024. pic.twitter.com/zxdZE9ebyt — Acyn (@Acyn) December 1, 2023

Here’s what people had to say about the TKO.

1.

Holy. Shit.

This was EPIC!!!!

Newsom from the top rope!! https://t.co/8C6kKcoKEs — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 1, 2023

2.

Y'all wanna see a body? Governor Newsom: "There's one thing we have in common, neither of us will be the nominee for our party in 2024." pic.twitter.com/jNjWnUArz7 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) December 1, 2023

3.

Did they have to surgically extract Newsom's foot from DeSantis's ass? Was this debate rated R? — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) December 1, 2023

4.

As expected, Governor Newsom is straight up dog walking DeSantis tonight. https://t.co/n6D7Y84u1t — Isaiah Martin (@isaiahrmartin) December 1, 2023

5.

6.

I didn’t really understand why Newsom would agree to this debate. It’s clearer now. https://t.co/tB8dgMsKRU — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) December 1, 2023

7.

911? I need to report a murder. https://t.co/bjehmtwzrm — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) December 1, 2023

8.

I switched over from The Grinch to see that, as expected, @GavinNewsom is eviscerating Ron DeSantis with facts. Ron’s jaw is about to fly off his face. https://t.co/nRhemvrisp — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) December 1, 2023

9.

Newsom coming out swinging. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) December 1, 2023

10.

Ron DeSantis lost so badly it will mutate his DNA. Gazing at it from Lafayette Park is the closest he will ever get to the White House. https://t.co/DhkaM1iARc — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) December 1, 2023

11.

Newsom ate him up & spit him out! It’s was really good to watch Ron be very very uncomfortable. Hey Ron the fake ass smile GOT TO GO, Very creepy! https://t.co/rQGNP5l8Fp — Marilu Hernandez (@AshraHer4) December 1, 2023

12.

Bono, Jimmy Carter, Amnesty International, Oprah & Pope Francis call on the UN to intervene in the senseless televised slaughter of Ron DeSantis by Gavin Newsom & Fox News — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) December 1, 2023

13.

Tonight did not go how Ron DeSantis hoped pic.twitter.com/y4qsHgupbw — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) December 1, 2023

14.

Gavin Newsom woke up this morning and chose violence. https://t.co/l7w1bbalnS — Mark R. Yzaguirre (@markyzaguirre) December 1, 2023

15.

Newsom is enjoying this. DeSantis should drop out of the presidential race TONIGHT. He's getting embarrassed and was never ready for prime time https://t.co/fkxLOIQFUh — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) December 1, 2023

If DeSantis plans to do this again, he should probably invest in some body armour and a helmet …

The fact that Ron DeSantis thought he could square off with Gavin Newsom and walk away looking like anything other than an idiot and an asshole is the most Ron DeSantis thing in the history of Ron DeSantis. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 1, 2023

And then not bother.

I know why I’m here. I’m here to tell the truth about the Biden-Harris record — to contrast it with the Republican and DeSantis’ approach that is as different as daylight and darkness. Why are you here, Ron? pic.twitter.com/vpExpbjPp2 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 1, 2023

READ MORE

Ron DeSantis slammed Trump’s financial record – and handed Team Biden-Harris a ready-made campaign ad

Source Acyn Image Screengrab