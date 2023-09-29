Ron DeSantis slammed Trump’s financial record – and handed Team Biden-Harris a ready-made campaign ad
The latest GOP candidates’ debate once again took place without its front-runner, Donald Trump. It was a chaotic squabble with none of them coming across as leader material.
and we're back live at the #gopdebate, where the candidates all are arguing about why THEY should get the One Ring instead of Sauron the Deceiver, who skipped tonight's event pic.twitter.com/h5dWbDZswr
— JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) September 28, 2023
My biggest takeaway from the #GOPDebate so far:
I can't believe trump was afraid to show up to a debate with THESE pathetic losers on the stage.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 28, 2023
Highlight of the #GOPDebate: “We only have a few minutes left.”
— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) September 28, 2023
In Trump’s absence, Ron DeSantis grew a pair and called out the former President’s financial management.
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) takes a swipe at Trump:
“Donald Trump is missing in action. He should be on this stage tonight. He owes it to you to defend his record where they added $7.8 trillion to the debt that set the stage for the inflation that we have.” pic.twitter.com/Pqi5Jivbvu
— The Recount (@therecount) September 28, 2023
It clearly took a lot out of him.
Ron DeSantis looks like he’s going to take a shit after criticizing Trump, clearly terrified.#GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/LIj2yNunVt
— Justin Horwitz (@JustinAHorwitz) September 28, 2023
He was right to be worried – but not about Trump. Within hours, Team Biden-Harris had turned the soundbite into an ad.
DeSantis: “[Donald Trump] owes it to you to defend his record where they added 7.8 trillion to the debt. That set the stage for the inflation that we have now” pic.twitter.com/ztIIWBzZhU
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) September 28, 2023
That’s right. pic.twitter.com/SI9hNEOEEJ
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 28, 2023
Couldn’t agree more. https://t.co/JAENVM3NhT
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 28, 2023
Tweeters loved to see it.
1.
DeSantis making ads for Biden….I like it! https://t.co/jcgMSistgI
— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 28, 2023
2.
This is called rapid response. It’s how you do it. https://t.co/8W63LD5R1g
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) September 28, 2023
3.
Dark Brandon crushed it again. https://t.co/XABF7Tekbe
— Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) September 28, 2023
4.
Biden just put DeSantis in his campaign ad. This is getting so weird. https://t.co/R7ocI3ptej
— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 28, 2023
5.
This is just brilliant
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 28, 2023
6.
I gotta hand it to DeSantis. He really nailed this one… https://t.co/txupMoJLf6
— Carlos Guillermo Smith (@CarlosGSmith) September 28, 2023
7.
Wow – great trolling by Biden campaign. When I ran RNC oppo many moons ago – this is how we did it. All the ads against Trump will be filled with Republican critics – just like his many trials. https://t.co/E2QBkUas2g
— Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) September 28, 2023
8.
Republicans inadvertently blurting out the truth! https://t.co/U62LqTrksp
— SeoulSister (@curiouser1920) September 28, 2023
9.
I’m hoping the dark Brandon campaign has all their soundbites and vids from this debate https://t.co/0pPsbky0oN
— Professor Duck Duck Go (@ProfDuckDuckGo) September 28, 2023
10.
De Santis played right into Biden hand https://t.co/Sr7p4zwOiu
— UltraMegaMagaMom (@46suxcamelballs) September 28, 2023
11.
MAgA definitely won’t like this. Hahahaha! https://t.co/tBeOrUT4aG
— WestLoopTom (@WestLoopTom) September 28, 2023
12.
A republican blaming the right person for inflation!! I love when they forget and say the quiet part out loud. https://t.co/YICBW8e0yU
— TondaSaidWhat (@TondaSaidWhat) September 28, 2023
13.
Actually, I think it was $8.3 trillion. https://t.co/6eiNVOjS0v
— Bruce Christian (@btrethewy) September 28, 2023
14.
Don't you love it when Republicans campaign for Democrats?
— Martin Piper 5 (@MartinPiper) September 28, 2023
In short …
The winner of this #GOPDebate. pic.twitter.com/6tIv9Tovdx
— Diane N Sevenay (parody parody) (@DianeSevenay) September 28, 2023
READ MORE
The DeSantis bot malfunctioned during the debate and these 14 funny reactions say it all
Source BidenHQ Image Screengrab, Screengrab