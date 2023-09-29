US

Ron DeSantis slammed Trump’s financial record – and handed Team Biden-Harris a ready-made campaign ad

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 29th, 2023

The latest GOP candidates’ debate once again took place without its front-runner, Donald Trump. It was a chaotic squabble with none of them coming across as leader material.

In Trump’s absence, Ron DeSantis grew a pair and called out the former President’s financial management.

It clearly took a lot out of him.

He was right to be worried – but not about Trump. Within hours, Team Biden-Harris had turned the soundbite into an ad.

Source BidenHQ Image Screengrab, Screengrab