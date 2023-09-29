Ron DeSantis slammed Trump’s financial record – and handed Team Biden-Harris a ready-made campaign ad

US

The latest GOP candidates’ debate once again took place without its front-runner, Donald Trump. It was a chaotic squabble with none of them coming across as leader material.

and we're back live at the #gopdebate, where the candidates all are arguing about why THEY should get the One Ring instead of Sauron the Deceiver, who skipped tonight's event pic.twitter.com/h5dWbDZswr — JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) September 28, 2023

My biggest takeaway from the #GOPDebate so far: I can't believe trump was afraid to show up to a debate with THESE pathetic losers on the stage. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 28, 2023

Highlight of the #GOPDebate: “We only have a few minutes left.” — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) September 28, 2023

In Trump’s absence, Ron DeSantis grew a pair and called out the former President’s financial management.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) takes a swipe at Trump: “Donald Trump is missing in action. He should be on this stage tonight. He owes it to you to defend his record where they added $7.8 trillion to the debt that set the stage for the inflation that we have.” pic.twitter.com/Pqi5Jivbvu — The Recount (@therecount) September 28, 2023

It clearly took a lot out of him.

Ron DeSantis looks like he’s going to take a shit after criticizing Trump, clearly terrified.#GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/LIj2yNunVt — Justin Horwitz (@JustinAHorwitz) September 28, 2023

He was right to be worried – but not about Trump. Within hours, Team Biden-Harris had turned the soundbite into an ad.

DeSantis: “[Donald Trump] owes it to you to defend his record where they added 7.8 trillion to the debt. That set the stage for the inflation that we have now” pic.twitter.com/ztIIWBzZhU — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) September 28, 2023

Tweeters loved to see it.

1.

DeSantis making ads for Biden….I like it! https://t.co/jcgMSistgI — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 28, 2023

2.

This is called rapid response. It’s how you do it. https://t.co/8W63LD5R1g — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) September 28, 2023

3.

Dark Brandon crushed it again. https://t.co/XABF7Tekbe — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) September 28, 2023

4.

Biden just put DeSantis in his campaign ad. This is getting so weird. https://t.co/R7ocI3ptej — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 28, 2023

5.

This is just brilliant — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 28, 2023

6.

I gotta hand it to DeSantis. He really nailed this one… https://t.co/txupMoJLf6 — Carlos Guillermo Smith (@CarlosGSmith) September 28, 2023

7.

Wow – great trolling by Biden campaign. When I ran RNC oppo many moons ago – this is how we did it. All the ads against Trump will be filled with Republican critics – just like his many trials. https://t.co/E2QBkUas2g — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) September 28, 2023

8.

Republicans inadvertently blurting out the truth! https://t.co/U62LqTrksp — SeoulSister (@curiouser1920) September 28, 2023

9.

I’m hoping the dark Brandon campaign has all their soundbites and vids from this debate https://t.co/0pPsbky0oN — Professor Duck Duck Go (@ProfDuckDuckGo) September 28, 2023

10.

De Santis played right into Biden hand https://t.co/Sr7p4zwOiu — UltraMegaMagaMom (@46suxcamelballs) September 28, 2023

11.

12.

A republican blaming the right person for inflation!! I love when they forget and say the quiet part out loud. https://t.co/YICBW8e0yU — TondaSaidWhat (@TondaSaidWhat) September 28, 2023

13.

Actually, I think it was $8.3 trillion. https://t.co/6eiNVOjS0v — Bruce Christian (@btrethewy) September 28, 2023

14.

Don't you love it when Republicans campaign for Democrats? — Martin Piper 5 (@MartinPiper) September 28, 2023

In short …

