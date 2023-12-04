Dynamo’s magic trick was already amazing but Roy Keane’s magnificently on-brand response took it to the next level

Celebrity

Over on Sky Sports they took a break from the football to welcome the magnificent illusionist Dynamo, whose got a two hour special coming up on Sky.

And it would be well worth watching for the magic alone, obviously, but what really took it to the next level was pundit Roy Keane’s magnificently on-brand response.

@skysports Roy Keane with the MOST Roy Keane reaction to some mindblowing @dynamoisdead magic ✨ Buried.Live | 14.12.23 on Sky Max | @hellosky ♬ original sound – Sky Sports

And just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again …

10/10, no notes!

Roy Keane with the most Roy Keane reaction to magic ever…pic.twitter.com/cTM3a6BhD3 — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) December 3, 2023

No way. Roy Keane is gold. pic.twitter.com/ltpuf5e9fU — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) December 3, 2023

But mostly, this.

How on earth does Dynamo do this… pic.twitter.com/u4oroAwVe5 — george (@StokeyyG2) December 3, 2023

Source @dubslife1 TikTok @skysports