Dynamo’s magic trick was already amazing but Roy Keane’s magnificently on-brand response took it to the next level
Over on Sky Sports they took a break from the football to welcome the magnificent illusionist Dynamo, whose got a two hour special coming up on Sky.
And it would be well worth watching for the magic alone, obviously, but what really took it to the next level was pundit Roy Keane’s magnificently on-brand response.
@skysports
Roy Keane with the MOST Roy Keane reaction to some mindblowing @dynamoisdead magic ✨ Buried.Live | 14.12.23 on Sky Max | @hellosky
And just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again …
10/10, no notes!
But mostly, this.
