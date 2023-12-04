Celebrity

Dynamo’s magic trick was already amazing but Roy Keane’s magnificently on-brand response took it to the next level

John Plunkett. Updated December 4th, 2023

Over on Sky Sports they took a break from the football to welcome the magnificent illusionist Dynamo, whose got a two hour special coming up on Sky.

And it would be well worth watching for the magic alone, obviously, but what really took it to the next level was pundit Roy Keane’s magnificently on-brand response.

@skysports

Roy Keane with the MOST Roy Keane reaction to some mindblowing @dynamoisdead magic ✨ Buried.Live | 14.12.23 on Sky Max | @hellosky

♬ original sound – Sky Sports

And just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again …

10/10, no notes!

But mostly, this.

Source @dubslife1 TikTok @skysports