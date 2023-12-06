Pics

Crucial Boris Johnson WhatsApps are missing due to a ‘technical error’ and there isn’t enough chinny reckon in the world

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 6th, 2023

Boris Johnson is appearing at the Covid Inquiry again today (Wednesday) and tomorrow, and as the official focus of the inquiry is ‘Core UK decision-making and political governance’, the evidence of the Prime Minister during the pandemic is crucial.

With protesters expected outside the venue, Johnson arrived three hours early.

People joined the dots.

One issue immediately raised during questioning is the problem of Johnson’s WhatsApp messages from the early months of the relevant period, which he has been ‘prevented’ from handing over due to an ‘undetermined technical issue’.

The scepticism has been visible from space.

When you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth.

