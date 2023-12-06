Crucial Boris Johnson WhatsApps are missing due to a ‘technical error’ and there isn’t enough chinny reckon in the world

Pics

Boris Johnson is appearing at the Covid Inquiry again today (Wednesday) and tomorrow, and as the official focus of the inquiry is ‘Core UK decision-making and political governance’, the evidence of the Prime Minister during the pandemic is crucial.

With protesters expected outside the venue, Johnson arrived three hours early.

Boris Johnson arrived three hours early at the #CovidInquiry. pic.twitter.com/LMX3WRDcfW — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) December 6, 2023

People joined the dots.

Johnson skipped 5 coronavirus Cobra meetings but arrives 3 hours early 4 Covid inquiry It’s almost as if he’s avoiding the bereaved families penned outside whose loss was partly caused by his shambolic, corrupt leadership There is no justice this monster is making £millions https://t.co/MwunhgY8ad — Tanita Tikaram (@tanita_tikaram) December 6, 2023

Sneaking in like the crawling slime ball coward he is. Imagine how gullible you would have to be to be taken in by this lying grifter. How many of us died due to his narcissism laziness and entitled toff ineptness https://t.co/fY5c6L5SIt — terry christian (@terrychristian) December 6, 2023

Sorry to speak out of turn and don't block me over this…but I think Boris Johnson is a right cowardly custard. pic.twitter.com/i76SQytomp — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) December 6, 2023

After doing everything too late when other people's lives were at stake, Boris Johnson manages to arrive 3 hours early when his own discomfort is at stake. #CovidInquiry pic.twitter.com/EyPHtGxeNK — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) December 6, 2023

Boris Johnson arrives at the Covid Inquiry pic.twitter.com/kVq3T0GFuC — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) December 6, 2023

One issue immediately raised during questioning is the problem of Johnson’s WhatsApp messages from the early months of the relevant period, which he has been ‘prevented’ from handing over due to an ‘undetermined technical issue’.

Boris Johnson has been unable to supply Covid inquiry with any of his Whatsapp messages for almost entire of first lockdown Experts have been unable to retrieve any of his messages from January 31, 2020 to June 7, 2020 Source close to Johnson says he didn’t delete them from his… — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) December 5, 2023

The scepticism has been visible from space.

NEWS Boris Johnson – no WhatsApp messages could be retrieved from period of Jan 31st to June 7th 2020 Rishi Sunak's messages also not available for that period They're LAUGHING AT US ALL while they divide & sign questionable contracts https://t.co/pE5uu7UnX9 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 6, 2023

"I've handed over all of the relevant Whatsapps," says Boris Johnson. Who has failed to hand over his Whatsapps for almost the entirety of the first lockdown. — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) December 6, 2023

He’s lying, of course — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) December 5, 2023

Finagling charlatan. It should be a criminal offence not to retain all government communications while in office, with heavier penalties for Prime Ministers, even the utterly unfit.

Many of Boris Johnson’s WhatsApps ‘cannot be retrieved’ for Covid inquiry https://t.co/WWPU8XXcT3 — Geoff McGivern (@Geoff_McGivern) December 5, 2023

"Many of Boris Johnson’s WhatsApps ‘cannot be retrieved’ for Covid inquiry Technical team unable to view any messages for four months from before arrival of virus to after first lockdown" Comeback? None. The greased piglet can wriggle out of anything. https://t.co/uj6BsrTyg2 — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) December 6, 2023

Pathetic, and a national humiliation, that Boris Johnson's WhatsApps, like other Ministers before him, have gone AWOL. How did we allow this to happen – and why on earth did judges wave it through as lawful? https://t.co/iCp7TpMUo2 — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) December 6, 2023

This is bullshit of the very highest order. #BorisJohnson deserves to spend the rest of his worthless life in jail. https://t.co/JvVZqme6j2 — Andrew S. @parallax2112.bsky.social (@Irr_Orbit) December 5, 2023

When you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth.

Beginning to think that the same person who stole Susan Hall's Oyster Card and money took Boris Johnson's WhatsApps too. — CastaigSled (@Castaignede) December 6, 2023

