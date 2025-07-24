Republicans plan to rename the Kennedy Center Opera House in honour of Melania Trump, and it’s gone down as well as you’d expect

US melania trump

Fresh from bending over backwards to make excuses for Trump’s refusal to release the Epstein Files, the House Republicans have voted to rename the Kennedy Center Opera House in honour of that well known opera buff, Melania Trump.

Simpson: Yes, we renamed the opera house at the Kennedy Center for the First Lady… an excellent way to recognize her support and commitment to promoting the arts pic.twitter.com/JIQBzHeO1F — Acyn (@Acyn) July 22, 2025

The theatre would be known as the First Lady Melania Trump Opera House – we can only assume they asked Grok to name it – and it’s fair to say that the news has gone down about as well as the demolition of Jackie Kennedy’s Rose Garden did.

Here are some of the best responses we spotted.

1.

I don’t think I remember her ever promoting the arts in a meaningful way. Ever. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) July 23, 2025

2.

If you’re one of 17 million people about to lose their health care, Republicans have some good news: they’re renaming the Kennedy Center Opera House after Melania Trump. https://t.co/Nr6TaeKpG3 — Congressman Greg Casar (@RepCasar) July 22, 2025

3.

House Republicans now want to rename the Kennedy Center after Melania Trump. Democrats should respond with a bill that renames the Reagan National Airport after Stormy Daniels. — Victor Laszlo (@Impolitics) July 22, 2025

4.

What has Melania Trump done to deserve having the Kennedy Center Opera House renamed after her? — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 23, 2025

5.

Hope they can rename the Kennedy center in time for the focking Kreesmas show. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 23, 2025

6.

It’s very tasteful, changing the name of the Kennedy Center. pic.twitter.com/FKg2m7iJ6H — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) July 23, 2025

7.

Repubs want to re-name the Kennedy Center opera house after Melania to honor "her appreciation of the arts." Which includes:

– Her once entering a museum to use the restroom

– Her humming The Money Song from Cabaret while using an ATM

– Her using her phone during Les Mis pic.twitter.com/HZK39c0Irw — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) July 23, 2025

8.

My favorite aspect of the Kennedy Center thing (besides the blatant sucking up, of course) is that they felt they had to include "First Lady" in the name because, I don't know, otherwise maybe no one would know who she was? — Ani Motek (@AniMotek) July 23, 2025

9.

SCREAMS INTO A PILLOW* https://t.co/dcKxBUwsMJ — Rita Powell (@Rizabellepow) July 22, 2025

10.

They should have honored Jackie instead. The trumps didn't donate any money to the Kennedy Center, nor have they ever been involved with it. This is offensive to the Kennedy family AND the sustaining donors. pic.twitter.com/IwE7HoOVaI — James Tate (@JamesTate121) July 23, 2025

11.

Destroy the Rose Garden.

Say F*ck Christmas!

Scowl a lot.

Avoid staying in the White House

Sell ornaments and NFT’s for a semi-bogus charity.

I Don’t Care Do You? Get an opera house named after you. https://t.co/TQQ3MgA2pE — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) July 22, 2025

12.

This is just beyond awful. First they tear up the Jackie Kennedy Rose Garden and turn it into a cement patio. Now they are going to rename John F. Kennedy Center Opera House the Melania Trump Opera House!!!

Both things were just beyond disrespectful of history. — KafferF (@kafferf) July 22, 2025

13.

BREAKING: Donald Trump has officially renamed the Kennedy Center Opera House after the First Lady, Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/IiYPZ0YHnG — PaulleyTicks (@PaulleyTicks) July 22, 2025

14.

They couldn't find another first lady the entire world hasn't seen naked to name the Kennedy Center Opera House after???? — Covie (@covie_93) July 22, 2025

15.

The Eva Braun Center for the Aryan Arts https://t.co/nIP8JXa20J — mass ave curmudgeon (@mass_ave) July 22, 2025

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of John F. Kennedy, as well as calling out Trump’s obsession with wanting to be bigger than JFK, pointed out that the planned rename may not be legal.

Federal law prohibits POTUS , GOP attempt to rename Kennedy Center ;( pic.twitter.com/5c2AIlk0Yq — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) July 24, 2025

It’s a good thing Donald Trump never does anything illegal.

