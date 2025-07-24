US melania trump

Republicans plan to rename the Kennedy Center Opera House in honour of Melania Trump, and it’s gone down as well as you’d expect

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 24th, 2025

Fresh from bending over backwards to make excuses for Trump’s refusal to release the Epstein Files, the House Republicans have voted to rename the Kennedy Center Opera House in honour of that well known opera buff, Melania Trump.

The theatre would be known as the First Lady Melania Trump Opera House – we can only assume they asked Grok to name it – and it’s fair to say that the news has gone down about as well as the demolition of Jackie Kennedy’s Rose Garden did.

Here are some of the best responses we spotted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of John F. Kennedy, as well as calling out Trump’s obsession with wanting to be bigger than JFK, pointed out that the planned rename may not be legal.

It’s a good thing Donald Trump never does anything illegal.

READ MORE

Melania Trump’s Rose Garden revamp is a thorny issue – 11 favourite pot shots

Source Acyn Image Wikimedia, Screengrab