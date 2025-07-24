As it’s National Cousins Day, here are some pairs of celebrities you might be surprised to learn are each other’s cousins

Exclusive celebrities

As it’s National Cousins Day, we looked into how many celebrities we could find who have a first cousin who is also famous. We were quite surprised at who we found!

1. Singer, songwriter, dancer, model and actress Brandy and rapper, record producer, and actor Snoop Dogg.

2. Actress, comedian, screenwriter, and producer Melissa McCarthy and actress, model and television personality Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg.

3. Actor and film producer Nicolas Cage and filmmaker and former actress Sofia Coppola.

4. Actor and film producer Tom Cruise and actor William Mapother.

5. Documentarian, journalist, broadcaster, and author Louis Theroux and actor and filmmaker Justin Theroux.

6. Entrepreneur and record executive Damon Dash and actress Stacey Dash.

7. Former professional footballer and pundit Jamie Rednapp and professional football manager and former player Frank Lampard.

8. Actor and producer Robbie Amell and actor Stephen Amell.

