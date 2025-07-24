Someone called this the most famous silhouette in the world and got hilariously rebuffed with an avalanche of far more recognizable icons – 18 favourite clapbacks

Twitter takedowns

Do you know who this is? Well you should, because Twitter user @olwestside says it is “the most famous silhouette in the world.” Take a look…

The fact that this is the most famous silhouette in the world. pic.twitter.com/jYUNqCQDdB — olivier (@olwestside) July 21, 2025

Apparently it’s Ariana Grande, but don’t worry if it didn’t immediately conjure that name for you – you are not alone. A lot of people in the comments chimed in to offer some more recognizable shadows, and the answers ranged from global icons to cartoon characters. (Sometimes both in the same suggestion.)

See if you can recognize any of these figures just by their outlines.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Or is it?… pic.twitter.com/ZjZsXafg7W — The Mysterious Fucking Detective (@bladesbaseee) July 22, 2025

7.

8.

No it isn’t, globally this probably is pic.twitter.com/vpnWwrPTVp — wellyousaythat© (@realarsenalism) July 22, 2025

9.