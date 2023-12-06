People are sharing the ways they fall asleep quickly and it might be this week’s most interesting and useful thing

Life

If you start to think about it too much then the process of falling asleep is a distinctly weird thing. In order to fall asleep, you have to pretend to be asleep.

And yet how often does that work? Well it does – eventually – but is there a way of doing it just a little bit quicker? And why on earth are we wanting on like this?

Because over on Reddit liberkaql asked this.

‘People who can fall asleep quickly, how do you do it?’

And we read all of the replies – well, we did until we fell asleep – and here are our favourites.

‘I shut my eyes and notice whatever mental images pop up first, then just watch as they shift and change.’

Feeling-Lab8217

‘100%. Fun to just surrender control of your mind and see to what twisted scenario/memory it takes you.’

Feeling_Papaya5309

‘No!!!

‘”ast night i fell asleep at 3am after spending 2 hours thinking about tetris!!’

Educational_Ad8702

‘Make a fantasy story you want to be the main character in, continue writing the story in your head each time you goto sleep, my story doesn’t go too far, cause I’m usually passed out debating on details I want to add to the scenes.’

HA_NaTuRE

‘Love that someone else does this. Been doing this since childhood.’

mrsunshine1

‘A really comfortable bed and a weighted blanket with the windows open. I can fall asleep instantly.’

thatisthewayxa

‘I get lost in my mind thinking of random scenarios.’

gjaevel

‘That’s what keeps me awake.’

AQuixoticQuandary

‘I’ve made a point of not going to bed until I’m actually tired, even if it means I’m going to bed 7 hours before I need to get up instead of 9.

‘Huuuge increase in the quality of my sleep. I’ve gone from being tortured every night lying awake to asleep in minutes.’

starfihgter

‘Vibrating bed on the lowest setting. It’s enough to distract my brain from thoughts other than “mmmmm…. shaky shaky shaky.” Then out like a light.’

fectlyfrank31