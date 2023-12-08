Andrew Tate took creepy delight in ‘giving Piers Morgan Covid’ and Morgan’s response was A++

Celebrity

We wish Piers Morgan a speedy recovery after he said earlier this week he’d caught Covid.

We mention it because Andrew Tate – who Morgan interviewed a few weeks back for his Talk TV show – took creepy delight at the news and even claimed he’d given it to him (who knows why he thinks that, but who knows why Tate thinks anything).

Anyway, here’s the update Morgan tweeted.

UPDATE: I’ve tested positive for Covid, and feel as rough as a badger’s a*se, but in the spirit of ‘The Show Must Go On’, I’m going to have a go at anchoring tonight’s @PiersUncensored⁩ live from my home. Tune in at 8pm, because anything could happen…. pic.twitter.com/aEiGLIOkzV — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 5, 2023

And it bought a certain type of person out of the woodwork. Like this person.

Oh great… the Covid loons are crawling out of their dunderhead rocks again. Can you all just scam off.. https://t.co/Csf9Ew7rOT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 5, 2023

And this person.

Because I believed all the anti-vaxx experts who told me it would melt my brain & turn me into an ostrich. Not making that mistake again! https://t.co/kq29u204FX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 5, 2023

And this person.

I heard – from someone on the internet – it’s because Covid doesn’t infect incredibly stupid people due to the lack of available brain cells to infiltrate. https://t.co/sbg49MiJBO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 5, 2023

And finally, the king of the toxic manosphere himself, Andrew ‘no vaccines’ Tate. We won’t inflict all of what he had to say, but here’s what he looked like when he said it, claiming that he had given Morgan Covid when he came to interview him.

And here’s what Morgan had to say in response.

Still makes me chuckle that so many supposed tough guys on here take pride in being too scared of a little injection. Grow a pair! — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 7, 2023

And also this.

Maybe Tate was still bitter after Morgan owned him like this.

No vaccine for stupidity.

