The Daily Show did Ron DeSantis’ ‘internal monologue’ at the latest Republican debate and it’s just fabulous
You’ll already know by now that Florida governor and presidential wannabe also-ran Ron DeSantis has a habit of looking, well, a little bit awkward, basically when he’s doing anything.
And he never looks more awkward than when he’s trying not to look awkward, and the latest Republican debate was a classic case in point.
The good people of The Daily Show filled in his internal monologue and it’s just magnificent.
Just be normal, Ron. You got this. pic.twitter.com/jGKB8enPsP
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 7, 2023
Never thought we’d relate so much to a US presidential candidate. Just not the policies, obviously.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/x8einT7hby
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 8, 2023
This is academy award level trolling here.
— McElvy Photography (@mtmcelvy) December 8, 2023
Your suit is soft and you've got big boy shoes on… https://t.co/phcTaLLCy1
— Mark {Mac} Cassady♒ (@EagleMacCassady) December 8, 2023
Idk if it's anatomical or what, remnant from our evolutionary past? but he definitely holds his arms like flippers.
— Jessie Elizabeth (@ArrowsGallery) December 8, 2023
"a big boy with a wet mouth" lmfao https://t.co/EgywnF7vVv
— Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) December 8, 2023
They keep saying he’s “not ready for prime time” but he’s not ready for ‘Time’
— Brandon Burns (@BurnsBrandon) December 8, 2023
And similar, but different, was this.
And now…Ron's inner thoughts.
h/t: @LauraLoomer pic.twitter.com/LhGTfljhxs
— Magical Trevor (Meme TV) (@MagaMemeWizard) December 7, 2023
