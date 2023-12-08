The Daily Show did Ron DeSantis’ ‘internal monologue’ at the latest Republican debate and it’s just fabulous

US

You’ll already know by now that Florida governor and presidential wannabe also-ran Ron DeSantis has a habit of looking, well, a little bit awkward, basically when he’s doing anything.

And he never looks more awkward than when he’s trying not to look awkward, and the latest Republican debate was a classic case in point.

The good people of The Daily Show filled in his internal monologue and it’s just magnificent.

Just be normal, Ron. You got this. pic.twitter.com/jGKB8enPsP — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 7, 2023

Never thought we’d relate so much to a US presidential candidate. Just not the policies, obviously.

This is academy award level trolling here. — McElvy Photography (@mtmcelvy) December 8, 2023

Your suit is soft and you've got big boy shoes on… https://t.co/phcTaLLCy1 — Mark {Mac} Cassady♒ (@EagleMacCassady) December 8, 2023

Idk if it's anatomical or what, remnant from our evolutionary past? but he definitely holds his arms like flippers. — Jessie Elizabeth (@ArrowsGallery) December 8, 2023

"a big boy with a wet mouth" lmfao https://t.co/EgywnF7vVv — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) December 8, 2023

They keep saying he’s “not ready for prime time” but he’s not ready for ‘Time’ — Brandon Burns (@BurnsBrandon) December 8, 2023

And similar, but different, was this.

