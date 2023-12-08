US

The Daily Show did Ron DeSantis’ ‘internal monologue’ at the latest Republican debate and it’s just fabulous

Poke Staff. Updated December 8th, 2023

You’ll already know by now that Florida governor and presidential wannabe also-ran Ron DeSantis has a habit of looking, well, a little bit awkward, basically when he’s doing anything.

And he never looks more awkward than when he’s trying not to look awkward, and the latest Republican debate was a classic case in point.

The good people of The Daily Show filled in his internal monologue and it’s just magnificent.

Never thought we’d relate so much to a US presidential candidate. Just not the policies, obviously.

And similar, but different, was this.

Follow @TheDailyShow here!

Source @TheDailyShow