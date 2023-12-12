Nigel Farage just ‘declared war’ on ITV and these are surely the only responses you need

Celebrity

It’s fair to say Nigel Farage’s appearance on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity didn’t go entirely to plan, neither for Farage, who ended up coming third, or for ITV, which saw its ratings take a dive.

Now the former UKIP leader has threatened to declare war on the broadcaster and its boss, Kevin Lygo, who reportedly mocked Farage while he was still in the jungle.

And it’s surely the most cringeworthy thing you’ll see this week.

If Kevin Lygo and ITV want to go to war with me then they can be my guest. The last person who did that was Dame Allison Rose from NatWest Bank, and that didn’t end very well. Let’s please end the nonsense, and let’s do it now! @ITV pic.twitter.com/geRfeDT9BS — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 11, 2023

Took us right back to when Noel Edmonds did this.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about Farage today.

Look at Billy Big Bollocks fresh out of the jungle. It’s about time someone put him on his arse. pic.twitter.com/yEcripIKKE — Moog (@a_toots) December 12, 2023

Farage 2016: "You came second, get over it."

Farage 2023: "I came third, not fair mummy!" https://t.co/10QUONi8Uf — Brexit Pirates (@BrexitPirates) December 11, 2023

A few weeks on a proper TV channel & a few headlines in the fawning billionaire-owned gutter press & the mad twat thinks he's a fucking Mafia boss! https://t.co/dzpFdCQcgE — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) December 12, 2023

"Viewers will see the real Nigel Farage" pic.twitter.com/pliy2f2IvY — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 12, 2023

the fucking victim complex these arseholes have https://t.co/aMEBOArPDt — Richard (@gamray) December 11, 2023

Bore of ya ratings sinking twat — GB News Spin Room (@GBNewsSpin) December 11, 2023

Is Nigel Farage saying it’s ITV’s fault that he only got 25% of the vote in the #ImACelebrity final?

Bank your £1.5m and move on, Nige. https://t.co/rF0g5AOsyd — IAN HYLAND (@HylandIan) December 12, 2023

The grift is strong with this one… — Craig Duncan | /Fludded (@Fludded) December 11, 2023

I suppose at least this time he didn’t lose to a fucking dolphin

Wanker. https://t.co/xVgh1i1WQY — simon dale (@simondale11) December 12, 2023

"This morning Nigel Farage handed ITV a note stating that unless he heard an apology by 11 0'clock a state of war would exist between them. I have to tell you now that no such undertaking has been received and that consequently Nigel Farage is at war with ITV." https://t.co/QQkMcSfQz6 — Dougal D'Arcy (@MrDarcyDog) December 11, 2023

Quite threatening and unpleasant, isn't he. Always remember, if this were America his supporters would all be armed. One small blessing of living in a country that still, unfathomably, tolerates this gargantuan divisive moron. https://t.co/LZ9RZ48IQ8 — Brendan May (@bmay) December 12, 2023

Win or lose, he just can’t do it gracefully can he? He’s like an ungrateful toddler who doesn’t like his Christmas presents, only he’s like this every single day of the year. pic.twitter.com/czh6ttSs9J — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) December 12, 2023

And if you like it particularly NSFW …

Who does this cunt think he is, we’ve all got a one handed gesture for you ya massive wanker

Get to fuck https://t.co/BAK0xBBKDY — JPC (@jpxan71) December 11, 2023

To conclude …

