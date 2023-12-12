Celebrity

Nigel Farage just ‘declared war’ on ITV and these are surely the only responses you need

Poke Staff. Updated December 12th, 2023

It’s fair to say Nigel Farage’s appearance on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity didn’t go entirely to plan, neither for Farage, who ended up coming third, or for ITV, which saw its ratings take a dive.

Now the former UKIP leader has threatened to declare war on the broadcaster and its boss, Kevin Lygo, who reportedly mocked Farage while he was still in the jungle.

And it’s surely the most cringeworthy thing you’ll see this week.

Took us right back to when Noel Edmonds did this.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about Farage today.

And if you like it particularly NSFW …

To conclude …

