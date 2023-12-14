Colin from Portsmouth wished everyone a Merry Christmas. Well, not everyone …

"My grandson's doing his Nativity play. They've made Jesus's mum a pregnant migrant woman crossing a border with her husband WHO ISN'T EVEN THE DAD. The school's gone woke!"

️"You said this last year, Colin."

"Which is proof that Sunak's migration policy is failing!" pic.twitter.com/htqeQsp5aH

— The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) December 1, 2023