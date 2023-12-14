Colin from Portsmouth wished everyone a Merry Christmas. Well, not everyone …
We all know what Colin from Portsmouth thinks about Christmas, since he’s been very vocal about some aspects of the story.
"My grandson's doing his Nativity play. They've made Jesus's mum a pregnant migrant woman crossing a border with her husband WHO ISN'T EVEN THE DAD. The school's gone woke!"
️"You said this last year, Colin."
"Which is proof that Sunak's migration policy is failing!" pic.twitter.com/htqeQsp5aH
— The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) December 1, 2023
The comedically dreadful creation of The Exploding Heads – Mark Davison and Anthony Richardson – seemed to be unusually full of goodwill when he called in with Christmas wishes, but it’s Colin …so he wasn’t.
"Merry Christmas to everyone, except the following people…"
Colin from Portsmouth wishes peace on earth to select mankind. pic.twitter.com/T1E6r6CCyk
— The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) December 13, 2023
“Merry Christmas and peace on Earth to select mankind.”
Just like the Baby Jesus wanted.
Here are some of our favourite reactions so far.
1.
Absolutely superb! Can't stop laughing
— ℓουℓου ❤ (@SkiptomyLoulou) December 13, 2023
2.
Clearly this needed to be done. And probably couldn't be done any better. https://t.co/3emeKvQLid
— Martin Coleman (@Caerlynydd) December 13, 2023
3.
Sentiments like this are what makes Christmas. Good man Colin…… (and merry Christmas to all in @Exploding_Heads ) https://t.co/uEG3NFuvDb
— Mick Barr (@MFBJura) December 13, 2023
4.
The @Exploding_Heads, hilarious every time. Love to the family Colin… https://t.co/RDU9mjNiPJ
— Conor Sharkey (@ConorSharkeySC) December 13, 2023
5.
I have no idea how I didn’t make this list https://t.co/nxDaATZmkE
— JPC (@jpxan71) December 13, 2023
6.
Oh Christ, I’d better update the Venn Diagram. Give me a couple of hours… pic.twitter.com/c0ywUOM8QE
— Colonel Nutz ️ (@colonel_nutz) December 13, 2023
7.
A touching message of Peace on earth and good will to (some) men from Colin from Portsmouth https://t.co/fyP7kvTnvj
— Simon (@Simon_dttia) December 13, 2023
Some people agreed with Colin – and not just the GB News fans.
8.
I’m with him on the lack of plate-exclusivity in pubs to be honest… https://t.co/oZFt9mzF3k
— Nigel Adderley (@nadderley) December 13, 2023
9.
Actually agreed with a couple of these. Must be my age catching up with me.
— Token Northerner (@tokennorthsufc) December 13, 2023
10.
Don't agree with Colin on most of these but I'm on board with cats on leads
— Tony Lyons (@tonylyons132) December 13, 2023
11.
Eek! I was nodding with Colin about the sinks without a washing up bowl
— BlimeyGuvnor (@blimeyguvn0r) December 13, 2023
12.
I was onboard until Croissants…. https://t.co/sAjDa99a38
— Brian Whittaker (whittaker5569 on threads) (@BrianWhittaker2) December 13, 2023
Colonel Nutz was as good as their word.
The Axis Of Colin https://t.co/VvcR7HBFmF pic.twitter.com/or27XZC0DT
— Colonel Nutz ️ (@colonel_nutz) December 13, 2023
It’s like an infographic of The Thoughts of Deputy Chairman 30p Lee.
If you’d like to own a bit of Colin Christmas merch, there’s still time.
Still time to get your Colin from Portsmouth Christmas jumper! 20% of sales will go to @crisis_uk . Thanks and Merry Christmas to the family x https://t.co/FWWdpwfxa5 pic.twitter.com/KMGfCKfsOP
— The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) December 13, 2023
And you can tip The Exploding Heads here if you’re willing and able.
Merry Christmas in a limited and specific way.
Source The Exploding Heads Image Screengrab