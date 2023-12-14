Entertainment

Colin from Portsmouth wished everyone a Merry Christmas. Well, not everyone …

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 14th, 2023

We all know what Colin from Portsmouth thinks about Christmas, since he’s been very vocal about some aspects of the story.

The comedically dreadful creation of The Exploding Heads – Mark Davison and Anthony Richardson – seemed to be unusually full of goodwill when he called in with Christmas wishes, but it’s Colin …so he wasn’t.

“Merry Christmas and peace on Earth to select mankind.”

Just like the Baby Jesus wanted.

Here are some of our favourite reactions so far.

Some people agreed with Colin – and not just the GB News fans.

Colonel Nutz was as good as their word.

It’s like an infographic of The Thoughts of Deputy Chairman 30p Lee.

If you’d like to own a bit of Colin Christmas merch, there’s still time.

And you can tip The Exploding Heads here if you’re willing and able.

Merry Christmas in a limited and specific way.

Source The Exploding Heads Image Screengrab