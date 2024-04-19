Just when ‘history’s greatest printing error’ can’t get any funnier, it scales new heights

Weird World fails newspapers

We’re grateful to @IvanBrett for revisiting, 44 years on, ‘history’s greatest printing error’.

It’s an article from the Peterborough Standard which went viral (again) on Twitter for reasons which are about to become obvious.

And just when you think it can’t get any funnier, it somehow manages to scale still further heights.

44 years ago today, history’s greatest printing error was published in the Peterborough Standard pic.twitter.com/Q3EUHEOQnm — Ivan Brett (@IvanBrett) April 18, 2024

And if that’s tricky to see in full then here it is again.



Will surely never be bettered.

And here’s just a bit of the love it prompted this time round.

This made me lose my mind trying to read it! https://t.co/ejlfYXF73X — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) April 18, 2024

This is incredible. My grandfather worked on newspaper printing presses his whole life and I’d love to know from

him how this could happen. Unfortunately he’s been dead for 40

years. https://t.co/g3iK5zTZRd — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) April 18, 2024

This made me laugh so hard I genuinely thought I was going to pass out. https://t.co/BQo1HEaeXb — John Bollan (@DrJayMcGBee) April 18, 2024

Make sure you zoom in and read this whole article, it's fantastic. Jubremony is now my favourite new word Glad to see Gary Cooper had a good debut. https://t.co/yjEWTfNl0B — Rachael (@rachofthenorth) April 18, 2024

And also this!

Plz listen to @MrMichaelSpicer with a rare clear round. https://t.co/TkM6GMJzx8 — Ivan Brett (@IvanBrett) April 19, 2024

Only one question remained.

What on earth happened there? How does that even come about? — Jonathan Stone (@Stoneman6666) April 18, 2024

Ok what I *think* happened was the editor premony at the libremony at the library. — Ivan Brett (@IvanBrett) April 18, 2024

To conclude.

It’s rare that something makes me actually cry laughing… https://t.co/3iFzqoxCJW — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) April 18, 2024

Source @IvanBrett