People are making their ‘I’m calling it now’ predictions – These 17 may be onto something …or not
What is your “I’m calling it now” prediction?
They didn’t have their own suggestion, but plenty of other people stepped up with theirs – ranging from the bleedin’ obvious to the highly unlikely.
Here are 17 we thought deserved another look.
1.
ic_hedges
Via YouTube
2.
George RR Martin will never finish A Song of Ice and Fire.
We’ll be lucky to ever see The Winds of Winter.
RakielKanan
3.
The next Star Wars film will tank at the box office.
MrFiendish
4.
Aliens will come out to speak with the public at the beginning of 2025. “I’m calling it’s now”.
Null00336699
5.
In the near future, TV, movies, music, and Art will legally be required to state whether it contains AI or is AI-Free. But big companies will lie anyway.
flipmaneaterbug
6.
In the next 20 years, you will be able get a degree from YouTube.
Deuce_Booty
7.
Elon Musk will be the next Donald Trump. Change my mind…
Sparepaper_1704
8.
Starbucks will be selling bubble tea by 2027.
BoneDaddyChill
9.
GoofyTeacherMom
Via YouTube
10.
Donald Trump will die never seeing a single day in prison, regardless of conviction in his numerous criminal trials.
Fawqueue
11.
Hologram tv sets will be common. Watch on your coffee table from any angle.
Affectionate-energy1
12.
After William I reckon the Royal Family (UK) will be no longer.
confusedvegetarian
13.
Tesla will get sold off to one or more of the other automakers at a steep discount.
Sean82
14.
Whenever Biden and Trump kick it, it will be in very quick succession.
DerpyDrago
15.
There’s going to be highschool classes about becoming a streamer/influencer.
mythicswirl
16.
aheartybarofsoap
Via YouTube
17.
Taylor Swift will run for president in the US at some point in the future.
PinkCloud_YellowHaze
AviaryLawStream had a slightly more nailed-on prediction – of a personal nature.
I’m gonna eat ice cream in bed tonight.
