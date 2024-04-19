People are a bit freaked out by the latest Boston Dynamics robot – 15 favourite reactions

Twitter technology

Boston Dynamics Atlas HD is dead. Long live Boston Dynamics Atlas 001 – the electric version.

The bulky humanoid jumping, dancing robot has been retired to make way for something a bit more agile and slimline, with what looks like a ring light for a head – and a very disturbing way of getting up from the floor.

Here’s the old version …

A little creepy but I think I found myself a dancing partner. Boston Dynamics turned #Atlas into a dancing #Robot. pic.twitter.com/euFa6f8wfU — VΞnditti ᵃ⁼⁽ᵛ⁺ᵃ⁾/⁰ (@adrianVenditti) December 29, 2020

And here’s new Atlas, not being creepy in any way whatsoever.

We promise this is not a person in a bodysuit. https://t.co/S9FgfpqvrW pic.twitter.com/G30sXHQ93C — Boston Dynamics (@BostonDynamics) April 17, 2024

But will it charge your iPhone? That’s all we want to know.

Twitter/X had mixed feelings, along the lines of ‘Wow, impressive – get that thing the hell away from me.’

Here’s what people have been saying.

1.

Animated like a Souls boss intro https://t.co/9rllnNJGEQ — Jonathan Cooper (@GameAnim) April 17, 2024

2.

STATUS UPDATE: MACHINE ID: ATLAS-001

LOCATION: APPROACHING HELL

CURRENT OBJECTIVE: FIND A WEAPON https://t.co/H62MyXifX4 pic.twitter.com/KQoLF7CWAU — Golden (@THEVESSELOFWAR) April 17, 2024

3.

Boston Dynamic just unveiled their newest Atlas robot. This is not a render. Oh my god It's giving "call an ambulance… but not for me"https://t.co/mPUKDlW7WY pic.twitter.com/el3DKlTJT5 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 17, 2024

4.

Honestly thought that ring light was going to go full death ray https://t.co/ZkTIXREbxv — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) April 18, 2024

5.

My brief part time job at Boston Dynamics (then

Massachusetts Murder Machines) was to run up with a rag and muffle the screams of the old Atlas whenever he blew out his hydraulic knee. Man, that boy could holler. Relieved it's not gonna be an issue anymore. — Captain Disillusion (@CDisillusion) April 18, 2024

6.

I’m so glad it didn’t stand up in the most horrifying way possible. That would have been scary. https://t.co/5oH1A5jEwm — Kalynn Bayron SLEEP LIKE DEATH (@KalynnBayron) April 18, 2024

7.

8.

Oh FUCK no, we gotta wipe Boston off the map like right now https://t.co/fztwnA3a0a pic.twitter.com/emh2OslCce — Jim (@JC__6969) April 17, 2024

9.

This is a good time to revisit my idea for legislation mandating that robots must be made of the weakest metals available and purposely made not to be stronger than an average person. https://t.co/aZuWno3zd9 pic.twitter.com/i7KFodkEoc — Average History Teacher (@avghistoryteach) April 17, 2024

10.

As cool as this is…Boston Dynamics will be the death of us all.

This thing is a blaster and a rifle away from being IG-11. https://t.co/Z7fk4hVnXY — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) April 17, 2024

11.

Boston Dynamics in 2050 at the next public unveiling.. https://t.co/Farwy6bpAj pic.twitter.com/6OZMtE3yxZ — bypapijuan (@bypapijuan) April 17, 2024

12.

13.

Wait until they turn the light red. pic.twitter.com/U3hiC5aOJn — Fabs* (@fabs_ws) April 17, 2024

14.

Interesting number they chose pic.twitter.com/G3IWhryX8k — DaveR (@DavidR_Insights) April 17, 2024

15.

Things might not be so bad after all.

If you put a smiley face on him the robot dystopia doesnt seem so scary. Crisis averted pic.twitter.com/d2yiOmkhL8 — Cody (@AltHistCody) April 17, 2024

TracingWoodgrains had some doubts about Atlas’ real worth.

Boston Dynamics wins the award for company with largest delta between me seeing their products in cool videos online and me seeing their products in any way connected to real life am I just clueless or is their business plan entirely composed of flashy demonstration videos https://t.co/oqnFjbhkgE — TracingWoodgrains (@tracewoodgrains) April 17, 2024

Speaking of flashy demonstration videos, here’s Atlas HD bowing out.

READ MORE

We didn’t have Boston Dynamics’ Spot the bot dog having ChatGPT ‘personalities’ on our bingo card

Source Boston Dynamics Image Screengrab