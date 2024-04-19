Twitter technology

People are a bit freaked out by the latest Boston Dynamics robot – 15 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 19th, 2024

Boston Dynamics Atlas HD is dead. Long live Boston Dynamics Atlas 001 – the electric version.

The bulky humanoid jumping, dancing robot has been retired to make way for something a bit more agile and slimline, with what looks like a ring light for a head – and a very disturbing way of getting up from the floor.

Here’s the old version …

And here’s new Atlas, not being creepy in any way whatsoever.

But will it charge your iPhone? That’s all we want to know.

Twitter/X had mixed feelings, along the lines of ‘Wow, impressive – get that thing the hell away from me.’

Here’s what people have been saying.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Things might not be so bad after all.

TracingWoodgrains had some doubts about Atlas’ real worth.

Speaking of flashy demonstration videos, here’s Atlas HD bowing out.

